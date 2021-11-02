More than 130 candidates are running for offices in contested races across Lancaster County in today's municipal elections.

Countywide, there are nine contested school board races, nine township contests and eight borough council contests.

Among those are some closely watched races, including the races for county row offices: county controller, clerk of courts and recorder of deeds. For the first time in at least the past 20 years, Democrats are contesting each of those open positions.

Meanwhile, voters in Manheim Township will decide whether Democrats will continue in power two years after gaining a majority on the board of commissioners, or if Republicans will be put back in control based on their promises to bring steady leadership back to the board. Democrats took control of the board of commissioners in the 2019 municipal election, flipping the longtime Republican stronghold from a 3-2 Republican split on the board to a 4-1 Democratic majority.

In Elizabethtown, all eyes are on the school board race, where there is a sharp contrast between the Democrats and Republicans running and there's been controversy over views on the 2020 election, COVID-19 and race-based education.

In Lancaster city, incumbent Mayor Danene Sorace faces the first test of her performance since taking office in 2018. While the Republican Party is not putting up a challenger, independent candidate Willie Shell Sr. will be on the ballot. Shell is a small business owner who says he’s running to ensure the economic development happens in neighborhoods that have been traditionally overlooked. And in the Lancaster city council race, Republicans are hoping they can achieve representation on the council, as Democrats currently hold all seven seats.

LNP|LancasterOnline spent the day visiting polls and talking with voters. Here's what they had to say:

In Lancaster City

At St. Peters United Church of Christ at Buchanan and College avenues, 153 voters had shown up to vote by 1:45 p.m.

Judge of elections Amy Bamford Hopkins said turn out was a little slower than expected.

“It’s certainly a lot slower than the presidential election,” she said.

But she said they had received a “pretty substantial amount of mail-in ballots.” She expected voter turn out to pick up after work, noting the precinct 9-5 traditionally has a strong turnout.

In Manheim Township

As of 9:40 a.m., about 60 voters had cast their ballots at Manheim Township’s 11th precinct at St. Mathew Lutheran Church. Judge of elections Karen Melchionni said voters have been steady so far this morning, adding that a lot of people in the precinct are “politically involved in a social way.”

Tim Kauffman, who’s been voting at the 11th precinct since 1983, didn’t want to say who he voted for in the highly contentious school board elections, adding that he voted for the candidates he thought would do the best job.

Kauffman, an Army veteran, said that he’s been registered as a Republican, Democrat and independent, and the one thing he’s learned is that the parties aren’t important. “The people are the important part of the election.”

As of 10:30 a.m., 82 voters cast their ballots at the 19th precinct at Grandview Church, which is the polling place for both the 19th and 10th precincts. Judge of elections Barry Price said that it’s been a steady flow so far and no big issues have been reported.

“Not having perforated papers has been helpful,” Price said if the ballots.

In the 10th precinct, about 10 feet across the entrance to the church, 120 voters had turned out by early morning, according to judge of elections Ava Bowser, who added that the flow of voters had been steady.

At Manheim Township’s 3rd precinct, judge of elections Joe Wells said more than 160 voters cast their ballots before Tuesday afternoon.

“I was surprised we’re getting as many people as we have,” Wells said. “We’re doing pretty well, considering the mail-in votes.”

Across the sanctuary, at the 16th precinct, judge of elections Kevin Byrne said that everything was “super smooth” so far, with no issues to report.

As of 11:45, 225 of the precinct's 2,216 voters had cast their ballots.

In Elizabethtown

Susan Sharp, 56, turned out at 7:30 a.m. to cast her vote in the school board election, at Mount Calvary Church, 625 Holly St. in Mount Joy Township. She voted for the three democratic candidates.

“I trust them” she said. “I don’t trust the ones that are running for Republican. They cause a lot of division at school board meetings.”

She said the Republicans haven’t earned her vote because one hasn’t paid his taxes, LNP|LancasterOnline reported last week, and another wants to restrict the books children read. “He wants it to be parent choice but he wants his options to be his choice.”

“We’re hoping to have 5-600” voters turn out, said majority inspector Dendra Gerberich at Mount Calvary. She said school board brings out more than usual. They have about 1,500 registered. “Usually the off years, we don’t get as many as the governor or president.”

Debbie Nissley, election judge at the Elizabethtown Municipal Building, 600 S. Hanover St., said around 7:30 a.m. that they'd had 40ish so far and expect a good turnout today.

Sue Heiser, 70, a registered Democrat, said she voted for Kristy Moore and Sarah Zahn in the highly anticipated school board election.

“Kristy seems like a decent human being," Heiser said at the municipal building. "Elizabethtown does not need an extremist on the school board.”

Kristy Moore plans to camp out all day at the Mount Calvary Church polling place on Holly Street in Elizabethtown. Rain or shine -- and it’s been much of the former -- the Elizabethtown school board candidate will be talking with voters before they hit the polls.

“I’m feeling very hopeful and really excited to see all of our hard work pay off,” Moore said.

She’s been campaigning since December alongside Democratic candidates Sarah Zahn and Jagger Gilleland. The three are running against Republican candidates Jim Read, Stephen and Danielle Lindemuth and James Emery.

“I feel like most people come in knowing who they’re going to vote for,” she said. “I’ve had a couple people that have come through that said ‘I came out to vote for you.”

Pat Smeal, 76, walked out of the Elizabethtown Borough Municipal Building early this morning donning her “I Voted” sticker.

She voted for all four of the Republican candidates in the school board election.

“I’m a straight Republican, always have been,” she said.

Rich Koetzle, 87, voted for Republican candidates in the school board election as well, but specified that he did not identify as a Republican.

“They’re liberal and I’m anything but liberal,” he said. “I’m a conservative, not a Republican because they’re a bunch of feckless people who have no guts.”

A school should only “teach (children) reading, writing and arithmetic,” Koetzle said.

“Forget all that other bull,” he said. “That, to me, is ridiculous.”

Jennifer Hatala, 42, voted on the other side of the spectrum at the borough polling place. Hatala said she cast a vote for Democratic candidates Moore, Zahn and Jagger Gilleland.

“I am registered to vote as a Democrat, but I will vote for whoever I think is best,” Hatala said. “In this case, when I looked at the Lindemuths, specifically, they were very supportive of Trump… they criticized their daughter’s education as far as the race-based material and they were pro pulling some of the Black authors, which I completely disagree with pulling any kind of authors that are already approved for the school.”

Turnout for some polls was slow, but steady this morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., the Elizabethtown Borough Municipal Building polling place at 600 South Hanover St. had seen about 40 voters, said poll volunteer Peggy Warren.

Voters were trickling in steadily this morning despite the rain. Many carried umbrellas or pulled a hood over their head as they came by.

“It’s busier than I expected it to be,” Warren said.

Elizabethtown Borough Judge Debbie Nissley thought things were “up and running smoothly.” By 9:30 a.m., another 20 voters had rolled in, bringing their total to 60.

“Normally at an election like this, we would have low numbers,” she said. “But since our school board is contested with seating for people, we’re expecting a lot of people. We’re expecting a good turnout and we’ve already had that with our numbers this early in the morning.”

Already, the borough has a “lot of mail-in ballots,” which might take away from the number coming in physically, Nissley said. As of 2:30 p.m., 64 mail-in ballots were received at the Elizabethtown Borough Municipal Building.

The rain was holding off around 11 a.m. at Lifegate Church, 5636 Bossler Road, Elizabethtown and judge of elections Mary Conrad said she hopes it stays that way.

Rainy weather can sometimes deter voters, she said. But, Conrad said she expects a high voter turnout today as 150 had already cast their votes by 11 a.m.

Conrad, who has been judge of elections for 30 years, said usually a school board race does not have as much of a draw as it does this year.

Regardless, she doesn’t expect any challenges for the day. Out of the 1,200 registered voters in the precinct, she expects to see 600.

Greg Fouse, 61, came out to Lifegate Church to vote for all four of the Republican candidates in the school board election: Jim Read, Stephen and Danielle Lindemuth and James Emery.

“I’ve been paying attention to what’s been going on in school board meetings across the country and I am totally against critical race theory being taught in our schools,” Fouse said. “I’m totally against the government thinking they have a better idea how to teach our children than we do.”

Fouse has one grandchild in private school while the rest attend public school. However, if he could afford it, every single one of his grandchildren would be in private school.

“I am really disgusted with what our public schools are doing with our children today,” he said.

Martha Esoldo, 72, said she feels as though the Democratic candidates would do a better job on the school board. She and her husband Richard Esoldo, 74, a former school teacher at the Harrisburg City school district, voted for Kristy Moore and Sarah Zahn.

“We know Sarah,” Martha Esoldo said. “She’s a level-headed, intelligent young woman. I think she has the best interest of the school, the children, the community and the future of the schools. I think she has a good head for things.”

“She’s on top of things,” Martha Esoldo said. “I have faith in her to do what’s right for our community and our kids.”

Marie Ober, 69, said she voted for all four of the Republican candidates.

Ober said she no longer has children in the Elizabethtown school district but her four daughters were taught in the district.

“This country is based upon the words of God,” she said. “Now we’re headed down a crazy road of confusion for children, teaching things that really shouldn’t be taught to our children. God created us, male and female… so why in the world are we going to be so crazy to confuse our children.”

All of her daughters, she said, were respectable children who serve as teachers and nurses. Many of her grandchildren who now live out of the state, were pulled out of public schools by their parents due to the “crazy stuff” that is going on.

Tomas Estrada, who declined to give his age, said he voted for all three Democratic school board candidates because he believes critical race theory should be taught in schools.

“It’s important for kids to have an accurate full story of a particular American history,” he said. “I’m troubled by how certain members of our school board are trying to whitewash a lot of the problematic elements of our history, in particular with the opposition to critical race theory.”

Estrada said he thinks American history should be told as it is, “even the parts that are hard to grapple with.”

“Kristy and Sarah in particular, I know for them it was important to have our kids have a fuller picture,” Estrada said.

He said it was heartening to see so many people turning out at the Lifegate Church to vote.

“It’s an important time for all of us to be engaged in these conversations,” Estrada said. “I hope that our community finds the space to become more compassionate and finds the space to become more open-minded.”

As of 2:30 p.m., poll volunteer Craig Bennage at Calvary Church in Mount Joy Township said 290 voters had come to the polls. Around the same time, at the Elizabethtown Borough Municipal Building polling location, there had been 235 voters according to Nissley.

In Colerain Township

In Colerain Township, a pair of write-in candidates for township supervisor said they planned to spend the day outside greeting voters at the local municipal building -- the township’s lone polling place.

Running a joint campaign, Andrew D. Orechovesky and Jeffrey T. Spangler hoped to unseat incumbent Republicans Robin Church and Scott Shoemaker, both of whom were seeking re-election with their names officially on the ballot.

Orechovesky recognized the longshot chances of seeing success as a write-in candidate.

“It’s going to be tough,” said Orechovesky, a Republican.

However, Spangler, who said he was running unaffiliated, was more optimistic about the pair’s chances.

“I now believe that it’s likely to be very close,” he said, citing a campaign that included door-knocking and mailing fliers among other efforts.

The pair announced their candidacy a little more than a month before Tuesday’s election, basing the decision largely on growing frustration with current leadership.

Mainly, a group of outspoken residents have repeatedly accused those leaders of mishandling a local farmer’s proposal to construct a controversial duck farm in the township.

It’s an accusation that both Church and Shoemaker have denied. Some of the sitting supervisors’ supporters have branded Orechovesky, Spangler and their backers as anti-farming -- a claim the write-in candidates deny.

Spangler welcomed those attacks as evidence that the sitting supervisors and their supporters might fear the write-in challenge.

“If you think you’ve got it all sewn up, you don’t take that approach,” he said.