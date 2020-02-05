Republican Pat Toomey and Democrat Bob Casey, the two U.S. senators from Pennsylvania, voted along party lines in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Toomey voted to acquit Trump.

Casey did not.

The following are statements from the senators on their votes Wednesday:

From Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.:

“Today, I joined a majority of senators in voting to acquit President Trump. The Constitution sets a very high bar for impeachment and removal of a sitting president. While some of President Trump’s actions were inappropriate, they did not come close to meeting the very high bar required to justify overturning the last election, removing him from office, and kicking him off the ballot in an election that has already begun. In November, the American people will decide for themselves whether President Trump should stay in office. In our democratic system, that’s the way it should be.

“It is my hope that Congress can now move past this extremely partisan and divisive episode and get back to working on issues that will strengthen our economy and make our communities safer.”

From Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa.:

“Over the course of two weeks, House Managers presented substantial, persuasive evidence that President Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress. It is unfortunate so many of my Republican colleagues voted last week to overrule the will of the American people and block additional witnesses and documents that would speak directly to the President’s conduct. America deserved a fair trial and it got a cover-up.

"Even without additional witnesses or documents, after carefully reviewing all of the available evidence, I have determined that House Managers have not only met, but exceeded, any reasonable burden of proof standard. As many Republican Senators now admit, the House Managers proved their case. It is clear: President Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress’ investigation.

"There is no doubt that President Trump withheld military aid and a vital White House meeting from Ukraine, in order to coerce its President into announcing a sham investigation of a political rival and a debunked conspiracy theory about the 2016 election. It has also been established that he solicited foreign interference in the 2020 election and then further abused his power by covering it up and obstructing Congress’ well-predicated investigation. I will vote guilty on Article I and Article II.”

