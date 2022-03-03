More examples of white supremacist and racist propaganda were documented in Pennsylvania last year than in any other state, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League.

The ADL, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting antisemitism and racism, recorded 473 instances of hateful propaganda – signs, stickers, graffiti etc. – being posted in Pennsylvania in 2021, nearly 100 more instances than in the next closest state, Virginia.

The report linked most of the propaganda to groups like the Keystone Nationalist Active Club, the New Jersey European Heritage Association, White Lives Matter and Keystone United.

“Fighting hate in Pennsylvania has never been more important," said Andrew Goretsky, regional director for ADL Philadelphia.

The most active group by far in Pennsylvania was Patriot Front, a Texas-based white nationalist group whose recruiting in Lancaster County and surrounding areas was the subject of an LNP|LancasterOnline story last month.

The ADL database shows that 425 of the instances of hate propaganda in Pennsylvania were attributed to the group. The number is possibly an undercount, as Patriot Front claims on its social media pages that its members posted over 600 pieces of propaganda in the state last year.

An LNP analysis of photos posted online by Patriot Front and cross referenced with the ADL database found there were at least 611 instances of the group’s members posting propaganda in the state in 2021.

(Story continues below graphic)

Much of the propaganda is in the form of stickers placed in public spaces. One Patriot Front sticker discovered in the state includes an outline of the U.S. map with the words “not stolen, conquered,” while another says “one nation against invasion.”

The ADL says this form of activism is preferred by hate groups because it is a low risk, high visibility way to attract new members.

Propaganda from groups like Patriot Front, White Lives Matter and the Keystone Nationalists often avoids overtly hateful symbols or rhetoric, but both private and public chats from these groups reveal members using anti-Semitic language or expressing adulation for Adolph Hitler and Nazi Germany.

“Hate starts with white supremacist propaganda and hate propaganda, but it then escalates from there into more criminal behavior,” said Goretsky.

Pennsylvania also saw a sharp increase in hate crimes in 2021, with 255 reported last year, according to data maintained by the Pennsylvania State Police. That number is more than any other year since cases began being tracked in 1997 and nearly as many as the previous three years combined.

The majority of offenders in those cases were white, the PSP data shows. Hate crimes documented on the list in 2021 include a February incident in which a man in Mount Joy threw a Molotov cocktail at his neighbors, whom he described as “the Mexicans,” according to a police report, as well as a September incident when a man in Pittsburgh entered a synagogue and shouted anti-Semitic remarks.

“That’s really bad, and that’s really not who we are as Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday during a stop in Lancaster. He noted the state also ranks high in the number of designated hate groups.

“This can’t be who we are. Pennsylvania was founded as a commonwealth, as a place which was open to folks from every religious background and any part of the world,” Wolf said. “This is who we are.”

