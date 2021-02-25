Pennsylvania state Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin will host a virtual town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. March 2 to apprise the public on the progress of the Lancaster County COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Specifically, the discussion will focus on the federal pharmacy partnership, which is facilitating the inoculation of long-term care residents — including those who live in nursing homes — and the county’s planned mass vaccination site at the former Bon-Ton department store at Park City Center.

Aument is a Republican from Mount Joy, and Martin is a Republican from Martic Township.

Joining the senators for the discussion will be Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health; Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino; and Joan Bradury, executive director of the Pennsylvania Senate Health Committee. Town hall participants who sign up will be able to ask the panel questions.

To register for the town hall, go to the senators’ websites at senatoraument.com or senatorscottmartinpa.com.