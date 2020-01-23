HARRISBURG - House Speaker Mike Turzai (R., Allegheny) is scheduled to announce Thursday morning that he will not seek reelection and is leaving the legislature, according to a report in the Washington Examiner.

While hardly a household name, Turzai has been the most powerful conservative leader in state government for the better part of a decade, noted for championing fiscal restraint and restrictions on abortion rights. He has also been a prolific fundraiser for Republican legislative candidates across the state.

His anticipated announcement quelled the rampant speculation about his next move that had been tearing through the Capitol — and distracting policy makers — all this week.

Turzai has told confidantes that he is considering a job in the private sector.

“I think that I can contribute in a very positive manner,” Turzai said in an interview with the Examiner. “I’ve worked with folks in the private sector and have always talked about how we are teammates in terms of making employers create an economic environment that employs folks with really great family-sustaining wages. It’s time to help be a part of that.”

The newspaper did not indicate whether Turzai will complete his term, which ends Nov. 30. His impending departure could set the stage later this year for what could be some rather sharp jousting in the contest to succeed him.

The speaker also told the Examiner he will not run in the open race for governor in 2022, despite having evinced interest, including in a December interview with Clout, the politics column of the Philadelphia Inquirer.