HARRISBURG - House Speaker Mike Turzai (R., Allegheny) is scheduled to announce Thursday morning that he will not seek reelection and is leaving the legislature, according to a report in the Washington Examiner.
While hardly a household name, Turzai has been the most powerful conservative leader in state government for the better part of a decade, noted for championing fiscal restraint and restrictions on abortion rights. He has also been a prolific fundraiser for Republican legislative candidates across the state.
His anticipated announcement quelled the rampant speculation about his next move that had been tearing through the Capitol — and distracting policy makers — all this week.
Turzai has told confidantes that he is considering a job in the private sector.
“I think that I can contribute in a very positive manner,” Turzai said in an interview with the Examiner. “I’ve worked with folks in the private sector and have always talked about how we are teammates in terms of making employers create an economic environment that employs folks with really great family-sustaining wages. It’s time to help be a part of that.”
The newspaper did not indicate whether Turzai will complete his term, which ends Nov. 30. His impending departure could set the stage later this year for what could be some rather sharp jousting in the contest to succeed him.
The speaker also told the Examiner he will not run in the open race for governor in 2022, despite having evinced interest, including in a December interview with Clout, the politics column of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Once his resignation takes effect, the House can move to elect a new speaker - and the race for the position could be competitive. The stakes are high: it’s a pivotal election year, and Democrats believe they have their best chance in years to seize control of the House. Turzai, aside from setting the House Republicans’ agenda, raised millions of dollars to help GOP candidates in legislative races.
Any successor would be expected to do the same.
Several names have already bubbled to the surface as possible replacements: Rep. Stan Saylor, a Republican from York County who runs the powerful House Appropriations Committee; Majority Leader Bryan Cutler (R., Lancaster) - although he only last year assumed the majority leader position, arguably almost as powerful as the Speaker’s job; and Rep. Kerry Benninghoff (R., Centre), the House’s majority whip.
Another scenario that has been discussed: If Turzai retires before his term ends, Republicans could rally behind Rep. Marcy Toepel (R. Montgomery), who has already said she is not running for reelection, to serve as Speaker for the remainder of the year. Then, the fight for the Speaker’s job would be pushed to after the election, when lawmakers would select leaders for the next two-year session, which begins in 2021.
Pennsylvania has never had a female House Speaker.