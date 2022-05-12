The speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is, by some measures, the most powerful member of the commonwealth’s 253-member Legislature. The holder of the office is the chamber’s top officer and can advance or block legislation single-handedly, even if in practice the majority leader sets the legislative agenda.

Speakers are chosen by their peers for their leadership abilities. Often, they represent safe districts where the opposing party poses little threat. That allows the speaker to focus on raising money and working to protect and expand the majority party’s hold on the chamber.

Rep. Bryan Cutler, the Lancaster County native who rose to the speakership in June 2020, is doing just that. Campaign finance records show that just in the first months of 2022, he poured thousands of dollars into Republican campaign committees and the campaigns of GOP House candidates.

First elected in 2006, Cutler, 47, is a staunch conservative, like most of the voters in the 100th Legislative District. He’s pro-Second Amendment, anti-abortion and a fiscal hawk committed to blocking the Democratic governor’s tax and spending proposals.

Cutler’s time as speaker has seen the passage of constitutional amendments to limit the governor’s emergency powers and the building of a multibillion-dollar budget reserve, all while rejecting spending and tax plans put forward by Gov. Tom Wolf. Cutler, who lives on Harmony Ridge Road in Drumore Township, was endorsed by the Republican Committee of Lancaster County.

But conservative politics and legislative accomplishments aren’t enough for some voters in the 100th, especially those voters convinced establishment Republicans like Cutler failed to help former President Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election results.

Enter Anne Weston, 53, of Warner Avenue in Quarryville.

The idea that the 2020 presidential election was riddled with fraud, and the notion that GOP leaders in Harrisburg did nothing to “stop the steal,” are what drove Weston, a chiropractic assistant, to enter the primary.

Weston’s candidacy developed out of the Audit the Vote PA organization, whose volunteers in Lancaster County were determined to punish Cutler for not using his powers, real or imagined, to strip Democrat Joe Biden of his Pennsylvania win and guarantee a second Trump term.

Weston’s website lists her top priority as election integrity and links to the Audit the Vote PA page criticizing Cutler for not doing enough to pursue the kind of election audit that group is pushing.

Like the audit group, Weston blames Act 77 for Trump’s loss. Her website calls the 2019 election reform law “a radical change to PA’s election procedures, without input from the People.”

Act 77

Weston did not return calls or emails from LNP | LancasterOnline. But if her challenge is all about the 2020 election and Act 77, it’s worth a quick look at Cutler’s record.

First, Cutler was part of the Republican legislative leadership that negotiated Act 77 with Gov. Wolf. He helped guide the proposal through the Legislature and sat next to Wolf when he signed it into law on Oct. 31, 2019.

At the time, Act 77 was seen as a win for the GOP because it eliminated straight-ticket voting, a ballot option that many observers say favored Democrats whose voters were taught to fill in a single box at the polls.

The new law also expanded access to mail-in ballots, a form of voting that Republican candidates across the country had for years excelled at organizing – encouraging voters, especially older ones, to use the option as a way to guarantee high turnout among people who might not be able to vote in person. Again, it was viewed as a win for the GOP, according to political cognoscenti.

But mail-in ballots became GOP kryptonite in 2020, after Trump began alleging they would be used by Democrats to steal the election. The pandemic drove millions of voters, especially Democrats, to choose the option, slowing the vote count in Pennsylvania and other key states. As mail-in ballots were counted in the days after the November 3, 2020, election, Biden went from trailing to narrowly winning, and Republicans had their culprit – Act 77.

In the 18 months since, Cutler, like many Republicans, has blamed Wolf and his secretary of state at the time of the election for mismanaging the law, bending rules to favor Democrats with the help of a Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court.

Instead of defending the 2019 law, Cutler presents a hawkish stance on election security issues. His website says he “(s)upported legislation to make elections more secure through VOTER ID” and to ban ballot drop boxes. It says Cutler fought for “hard deadlines on returns for absentee ballots, requiring signature verification and more legislation vetoed by Governor Wolf.”

Trump

Cutler’s record on helping Trump in the weeks after the November 2020 election is similar to the actions of GOP legislators in multiple battleground states. He joined 60 of his party’s members in the Legislature to urge the Congress to reject Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes. And he filed a legal brief in support of a lawsuit brought by Texas and three other states that asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block Congress from certifying Biden’s win until all allegations of election fraud were resolved.

Cutler also received two phone calls from Trump in December 2020 in which Trump asked about the election.

In a recent interview with LNP | LancasterOnline, Cutler said he explained to Trump that the Legislature is constitutionally prohibited from changing election results.

“In my own opinion, it was actually more likely a legal briefing,” Cutler said of the conversation with Trump.

“He had a lot of questions regarding what was going on. I answered those questions as truthfully as I could,” Cutler said, without expanding on the specific questions Trump asked.

But Cutler’s silence during the post-election period – at the time, he said little about his calls with Trump or his efforts to support legal challenges to Biden’s win – brought angry Trump voters to his literal doorstep.

On at least three occasions in December 2020 and January 2021, protesters gathered outside Cutler’s Peach Bottom home and his Quarryville district office to pressure Cutler to more direct actions. Videos posted online show protesters shouting “decertify” over and over again, a call for Cutler to invoke the Legislature’s supposed power to rescind Biden’s electors.

That anger – despite Cutler’s responsible efforts to support Trump – ultimately spawned Weston’s candidacy.

Abortion issue

Weston’s website makes reference to hot-button conservative issues such as vaccine mandates, parental control in the education system and “constitutional carry,” a term referring to the alleged right of citizens to carry a concealed weapon without obtaining a permit from the sheriff or police.

Her site questions Cutler’s opposition to abortion, pointing out that he voted in favor of providing funding to the University of Pittsburgh despite the university conducting research involving the use of fetal tissue.

Cutler says his anti-abortion views are well established. In a recent interview with LNP | LancasterOnline, Cutler said he believes life begins at conception and that he hopes the next governor will support restricting abortion in the state..

Noting the high court’s decision isn’t yet final, he said, “My record on the issue speaks for itself, I have consistently voted to protect life, and will continue to vote in the future to protect and promote life and support policies that promote a Commonwealth that respects the right to life for everyone.”

Campaign finance

As of May 2, Cutler’s campaign warchest had almost $100,000 in it. And as a co-founder with Sen. Ryan Aument of the Building a Better PA PAC, he has access to tens of thousands more raised from wealthy individuals and PACs.

Weston, befitting her grassroots campaign, raised substantially less. Her fundraising report shows she raised just under $17,000 since launching her campaign, with much of that coming from family members. Toni Shuppe, the founder of Audit the Vote PA, is listed as a donor, giving $50 on April 28, while Elaine Herring, a local volunteer with Shuppe’s group, listed as giving $200 on April 26.

The district

Following the post-2020 Census redistricting process, the 100th Legislative District no longer contains the southern part of Lancaster City. But it continues to cover much of the southern half of the county, encompassing Bart, Colerain, Drumore, East Drumore, Eden, Fulton, Little Britain, Martic, Paradise, Providence, Sadsbury, Salisbury (PART, Districts Gap and White Horse) and Strasburg Townships, and Christiana, Quarryville and Strasburg Boroughs.

The winner of the May republican primary is all-but-guaranteed to win the seat, as there is no Democrat running. Even if there were, the 100th’s partisan voting index, a measurement of how the district voted in the previous two presidential elections, favors Republicans by 45 percentage points.