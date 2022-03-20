If Pennsylvania House leaders had followed their Senate counterparts’ lead in posting all their expenses directly online starting last summer, taxpayers might have seen a few purchases that raised their eyebrows.

They might have seen, for instance, catered meals bought by legislative leaders that cost hundreds of dollars – or even smaller amounts for food like the $14.98 that House Republican Caucus Chairman George Dunbar spent on “refreshments” for a “casino industry meeting” in July.

They might have seen frequent technology upgrades – for several 65- to 85-inch Samsung 4K Smart LED televisions, or spending on photo and video equipment that included a $144 “selfie ring light with tripod stand” in August.

They might have seen payments for services like legal work, parking and document-copying that each total six figures every month.

But six months after the Pennsylvania Senate took its historic step toward expense transparency, the House is nowhere close to making the same move.

Taxpayers still must file Right to Know Law requests – as The Caucus did to find the aforementioned expenses – for most of the House’s financial information. That process can take more than a month and still might produce heavily redacted or incomplete records.

House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Peach Bottom, said in an interview that putting every representative’s expenses online automatically would require a change in House rules, requiring a majority vote by members.

There is no proposed rules change currently pending. When the Senate started posting its members’ expenses, no such change to the chamber’s rules was required.

“I know that remains part of discussions around potential rule changes, but it’s not part of anything we have formally introduced yet,” said Mike Straub, Cutler’s spokesperson.

Cutler said he personally believes posting expense records online is “best practice” and members can continue doing it individually. About 10% of the 203 House members do so now, and he said that’s “not a reason” to avoid moving toward disclosure for the entire chamber.

“I’ve been doing it since my first term,” said Cutler, who was one of the first to use the power of the internet to publish his expenses in 2007.

‘High off the hog’

One former member said online disclosure of representatives’ expenses would be a potential deterrent for bad behavior.

“The more lawmakers post online, the better,” said former Rep. Dan Truitt, R-Chester County.

“It discourages them from doing things against the taxpayers’ interests. They are less likely to live high off the hog if they know somebody is watching.”

Truitt, who tried unsuccessfully to eliminate the per diems lawmakers can take, voluntarily posted his own travel and office expenses online while in office. He said he agreed with the Senate’s approach of having the expenses posted by the Senate chief clerk’s office, which administers senators’ reimbursements.

He said it makes sense for the House chief clerk to take the same steps for its members.

But there’s little, if any political will to go ahead with it, some say.

“There’s no critical mass to get it done,” said Gene Stilp, a longtime reformer and legislative critic. “There’s no real effort by junior members to make sure the leaders get it done. With today’s technology it’s an easy thing to do.”

“Leaders don’t know the definition of transparency,” Stilp said. “The people can see what’s happening right now. Nothing is happening.”

The Senate began posting its expenses in full each month last September, following a series of stories from The Caucus and Spotlight PA. Those stories revealed that lawmakers had spent $203 million, not including salaries and benefits, from 2017 through 2020.

The reporting found that lawmakers spent $37 million on district offices and $20 million to outside lawyers over those four years. About $20 million went directly into lawmakers’ pockets in the form of reimbursements for meals, mileage subsidies, per diems and other expenses.

The series also revealed how only 29 of the 253 members of the Legislature voluntarily posted their own expenses online – and almost all of them either under-reported their expenses or offered outdated or incomplete information.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre County, whose own expense transparency web page was outdated by six years, went on to update his website and spearhead the Senate’s full posting of expenses.

County’s House members in favor

Many House members have said they would support adopting the Senate’s approach.

“I’m transparent,” said Rep. Mindy Fee, a Manheim Republican who also posts her expenses online. “I have no problem with it.”

Reminded it’s just a small portion of members who post their expenses, Fee said, “Listen. It’s the people’s money. They should see how it is being spent.”

Rep. Mike Sturla, a Lancaster Democrat seeking his 17th term this year, said, “I don’t have any problem with that kind of stuff (House-wide disclosure online).”

“If someone is abusing it, the public ought to know it,” Sturla said. “If a member is concerned (with online posting), there might be a question whether the member is abusing it.”

Rep. Dan Moul, an Adams County Republican, said he thinks some members would object, suggesting they might not want widespread attention on their expenses. Moul said he’s frugal with expenses and has nothing to hide.

“If they (leaders) came to me and said, ‘We’re going to put expenses online,’ you won’t hear any problems with that from me,” Moul said.

Rep. Keith Greiner, R-Upper Leacock Township, said “probably the only way it happens is through leadership. I have no problem with that.”

Greiner said there is a chance that the records could be misunderstood by the public if they show, as they do now, the date an expense was paid, not the date it was incurred. But that’s his thinking as an accountant, he said, and it's not a reason to oppose online disclosure for the full House.

Rep. Mark Gillen, R-Robeson Township, whose Berks County district covers a portion of northern Lancaster County, said “yes” when asked if he supports posting the expenses of all 203 representatives.

“Transparency is integral to what we do,” Gillen said. “It goes hand in hand with fidelity to taxpayers.”

Digging deeper

The Senate’s online reports, found on the chamber’s “Right to Know Law” web page and updated monthly, now cover July 2021 through January 2022.

They list the expenses for every senator and all employees under the chief clerk, providing the amount, the payee, the date, the person who authorized the spending and a brief description of every payment.

The information includes district office leases, postage, mileage and meals incurred by every senator. It also includes spending on per diems, the flat-rate payments that lawmakers can request to cover food and lodging.

The historic step in transparency wasn’t without its limitations, though. There is no easily searchable database allowing members of the public to easily look up total spending or spending by category – like the total amount a senator collected in per diems for the month.

Some spending details are also absent. For example, the reports list each time the Senate pays an outside law firm, often mentioning the date of the legal contract or “engagement” in the short description.

Still, the Senate’s regular monthly posts are far above anything the House has done.

When it became clear the House was not immediately taking the same transparency steps last fall, The Caucus requested expense reports detailing all of the chamber’s expenses to-date. That open records request produced 4,235 pages revealing tens of thousands of individual expenses from Jan. 1, 2021 through Oct. 31, 2021.

If those pages had been posted directly online, the public would’ve had a direct look into millions of dollars worth of taxpayer money the Legislature spent on itself.

Food, per diems, reimbursed travel, office leases, technology, office supplies, furniture and gifts fill the pages of the 2021 records.

Catered meals – like $1,335 at Chik-Fil-A under Speaker Cutler’s account in September, or $303 at a Harrisburg-area Japanese restaurant under House Minority Leader Joanna McClinton’s account in May – are frequent.

Technology – from the TVs and selfie-stands to the bulk purchases of $2,699 Canon digital cameras and $358 green screens and photo-shoot backdrops – is pricey.

And the perks that lawmakers receive just for showing up to work – as The Caucus and Spotlight PA highlighted last year – can become like an extra salary for some.

For instance, The Caucus and Spotlight PA reported last spring that Rep. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence County, collected about $59,000 annually in per diems and other reimbursements from 2017-20, putting him at the top of the list among all 253 legislators. Sainato’s salary is $95,432.

Sainato, who prides himself on never missing a day of work, continued to show up and collect those payments in 2021, records show.

That included reimbursements in July for attending a House Democratic Policy Committee hearing on blockchain and cryptocurrency in Harrisburg. Sainato showed up in person, collecting $293.44 for mileage and $198 for a non-session day per diem, while most members attended virtually, according to the spending records.

The recording of the aptly named “Preparing Pennsylvania for a Digital Future” hearing shows Sainato did not ask any questions or speak during the two-hour meeting.

A sampling of the House’s 2021 expenses that they’re not posting

The Caucus obtained 4,235 pages of House expense reports for Jan. 1, 2021 through Oct. 31, 2021. If the House had started putting their expense reports online last year like the Senate, here’s what observers might have seen as they scrolled through the millions of dollars in taxpayer spending.

$29.64 — A “gift” from Wine & Spirits in Elizabethtown on May 20, 2021 under Rep. Bryan Cutler’s speaker account.

$1,334.54 — A “catering” order from Chik Fil A on Sep. 8, 2021 under Rep. Bryan Cutler’s speaker account.

$3,111.45 — Twenty-four rooms at the Hampton Inn in Waynesburg, Greene County, in August, paid for with Rep. Ryan Bizarro’s House Democratic Policy Committee account ($264.18 was later refunded for unused rooms).

$928.07 — Facebook Ads from July to October, paid for with the House Democrats’ special leadership account.

$4,993.06 — Six photoshoot backdrops, including a green screen, along with “backdrop rollers” and shipping on May 10, 2021, paid for by the chief clerk.

$999 — A “diversity works game kit” that is described online as a board game and “hands-on workshop that brings awareness of diversity and inclusion concepts to your workplace,” paid for by the chief clerk on May 12, 2021.

$865.41 — Part of a teleprompter mirror on Aug. 13, 2021, paid for by the chief clerk.

$999 — A “Meeting Owl Pro,” a 360-degree camera and microphone for partially virtual meetings on Jan. 20, 2021, paid for by the chief clerk.

$14,094 — Six Canon digital cameras that typically cost $2,699 individually on Feb. 21, 2021, paid for by the chief clerk.

$71,961.17 — Monthly rent for 323 parking spaces on South Street in Harrisburg, paid for by the chief clerk.

$31,440 — “Security consultant” on March 31 and April 1, 2021, paid for by the chief clerk.

$87 — A gavel on Feb. 22, 2021, under Rep. George Dunbar’s Republican Caucus Chairman account.

$2,002.75 — Sixty-seven plaques, celebrating 10-year to 30-year anniversaries, plus tax, on June 24, 2021, under the House Democrats’ special leadership account.

$15,910.44 — Seven 17.3-inch Dell Mobile Precision laptops on Jan. 30, 2021, paid for by the chief clerk.

The items above are mostly individual expenses listed in the reports. The House may have made the same expense multiple times or made similar expenses throughout the year. For example, the Feb. 21 purchase of cameras was one of several similar payments across House accounts, including other cameras and camera equipment.

Bumsted and Janesch are investigative reporters for The Caucus, LNP Media Group’s Harrisburg-based publication covering Pennsylvania’s government and politics.

Follow The Caucus on Twitter ​@CaucusPA, ​@BEBumsted ​and ​@SamJanesch.