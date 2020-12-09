Spotlight PA is an independent, non-partisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said in a statement.

“During a routine test yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19,” Wolf said in a Wednesday statement. “I have no symptoms and am feeling well. I am following CDC and Department of Health guidelines. Frances has been tested and, as we await the result, is quarantining at home with me.”

This breaking story will be updated.

