HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday will order a statewide shutdown as the number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania continues to grow, according to three sources familiar with the decision.

Wolf and other state officials will release more details to the public at 2 p.m.

The governor had previously placed four counties — Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery — under a shutdown order. That involved asking non-essential businesses like gyms, hair salons, and concert venues to close for 14 days. Wolf said pharmacies, grocery stores, and gas stations should stay open.

Residents there were urged to curtail any non-essential travel.

On Sunday, Wolf also ordered restaurants in those four counties as well as Allegheny County to close their dine-in facilities for two weeks. He said carry-out and delivery service could continue.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

