From Lancaster to Philadelphia to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania was mentioned several times during the second hearing of the U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The focus during Monday’s hearing was on multiple aides to former President Donald Trump who informed him that allegations of election fraud in Pennsylvania and other key states were false. Despite being told the truth repeatedly, Trump continued to attack the results as fraudulent.

Video testimony from former Attorney General William Barr revealed that former U.S. Attorney for Eastern Pennsylvania Bill McSwain told Barr that voter fraud claims being pushed by state Sen. Doug Mastriano were based on a lack of understanding of Pennsylvania’s election system.

Barr told committee investigators that he called McSwain to ask about a claim made during the Nov. 25, 2020, hearing in Gettysburg, chaired by Mastriano, that more absentee ballot votes were counted in Pennsylvania than there were voters who applied for them.

But as McSwain told Barr, this was an “apples and oranges” comparison.

“(McSwain) told me that the problem is that Mastriano threw out this number, and what he did was he mixed apples and oranges,” Barr said. “He took the number of applications for the Republican primary and he compared it to the number of absentee votes cast in the general election. But once you go and compare apples to apples there’s no discrepancy.”

McSwain ran in this year's GOP gubernatorial primary, and early in his campaign courted Trump’s endorsement by saying Barr had prohibited him from looking into election fraud claims. Trump continued to attack McSwain, however, issuing a statement in the primary campaign’s last weeks urging Republicans not to vote for McSwain.

Mastriano, who pushed false fraud claims, obtained a last-minute endorsement from Trump and went on to win the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

A truck full of ballots

In video testimony from former Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, a claim with Lancaster at its heart was mentioned.

In early December 2020, a truck driver working for a U.S. Postal Service contractor claimed that he drove a trailer full of ballots from New York to Lancaster in the weeks before the election. He said the trailer mysteriously disappeared after he parked it at the post office on Harrisburg Pike.

The driver, Jesse Morgan of York County, didn’t present any evidence to back up his claim.

Donoghue said he spoke directly with Trump about Morgan’s story and told him it was meritless.

“We looked at that allegation,” Donoghue told Trump. “We looked at both ends, the people who load the truck and the people who unload the truck. And again that allegation was not supported by the evidence.”

Donoghue said Trump responded “okay” and then moved onto other fraud claims. Donoghue mentioned the Lancaster episode as an illustration of how even when Trump accepted that there was no evidence for a particular fraud claim, he would simply move on to another.

‘Absolutely rubbish’

Also revealed in Barr’s video testimony was his description of his conversations with Trump about claims of election fraud in Philadelphia.

In the months leading up to Jan. 6, Trump falsely claimed that there were more votes than voters in the city, indicating fraud.

“That was absolutely rubbish,” Barr said in his testimony. “The turnout in Philadelphia was in line with the state’s turnout, and in fact it was not as impressive as many suburban counties. There was nothing strange about the Philadelphia turnout."

Less than 750,000 of Philadelphia’s more than 1.1 million registered voters cast ballots in the 2020 election.

One person who stood up to Trump’s Philadelphia fraud claims was Al Schmidt, a former Republican city commissioner who helped oversee the city’s election.

“Not only was there not evidence of 8,000 dead voters voting in Pennsylvania, there wasn’t evidence of eight,” Schmidt told the committee Monday. “We took seriously every case that was referred to us, no matter how fantastical, no matter how absurd and took every one of those seriously.”

Trump tweeted about Schmidt on Nov. 11, 2020, calling him a RINO (Republican in name only) and saying he refused to investigate fraud claims. As a result, Schmidt testified, he faced numerous threats that “became much more graphic” after Trump’s tweet.

