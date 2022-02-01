Pennsylvania churches and other organizations can apply for grants from the state to pay for security enhancements to protect their members, Gov. Tom Wolf announced last week.

A total of $4.5 million is being made available to religious institutions of all faiths and denominations, as well as nonprofit organizations, that face bias and are targets of hate crimes.

“Hate has no place here in Pennsylvania,” Wolf said via press release. “But unfortunately, we’ve seen an alarming uptick in hate crimes across the commonwealth. These bias incidents tear communities apart.”

The grants offered by Pennsylvania’s program range from $5,000 to $150,000.

Wolf’s actions were a response to a rise in hate crimes in Pennsylvania in the past several years. In 2021 there were 224 hate crimes in Pennsylvania, according to a database maintained by the Pennsylvania State Police. That is an increase of over 100% from 2020’s 111 incidents, and nearly 270% over 2019.

The leader of Lancaster’s Shaarai Shomayim synagogue said rising threats to religious and other groups shows the need for better security measures.

“In my branch of the Jewish religion we were opposed to this in the past, government money in religion,” said Rabbi Jack Paskoff of Lancaster-based Congregation Shaarai Shomayim. “As the world has evolved and become more dangerous, we have no choice. As a Jewish institution we have no choice.”

Paskoff said he wouldn’t oppose it if his synagogue decided to pursue a grant under the program.

Last month, members of a Texas synagogue were held hostage by an attacker for over 11 hours before they were freed. And in 2018, the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh was the site of the worst mass killing of Jews in U.S. history.

But religious institutions in Pennsylvania are the targets of relatively few hate crimes, state police data shows.

Between January 2019 and January 2022 only 3% of hate crimes occurred at places of worship or community centers and just 13% were motivated by a bias against a religious group, according to the state police data. Anti-Black bias was a motivating factor in nearly 40% of crimes, and 50% of incidents occurred on public streets or in the home.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.

The grants are being funded through the state’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, are available through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.