Vice President Mike Pence will return to Lancaster County next week, as President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, debate for the first time.

Pence will be in Lititz for a Make America Great Again! event and presidential watch party on Tuesday at Meadow Spring Farm, 340A Meadow Valley Road, Lititz. Doors to the event open at 5 p.m. and close at 6:30. The event starts at 7.

Trump and Biden will take part in the first of three debates on Tuesday night at 9 at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, moderated by Fox News' Chris Wallace.

Attendees can register for up to (2) tickets per mobile number per event, and tickets are available on a first come first serve basis.

Click here for the Trump campaign event page to learn more.

Pence last visited Lancaster County in July. After arriving in Lancaster in Air Force Two, landing at the Lancaster Airport and then traveling to Manheim to the private home of Ron Kreider, the owner of Kreider Farms and a local Republican supporter. The event was not open to the press. Pence later proceeded to Chester County and Philadelphia in a blue tour bus decorated with photos of the vice president and president.

Pennsylvania is a battleground state in the 2020 presidential campaign between Republican Trump and Democrat Biden, who is a Pennsylvania native and a longtime senator from Delaware, as well as former vice president under President Barack Obama, Trump's predecessor.

Trump and Biden have been making multiple stops to Pennsylvania, which Scranton native Biden's can claim as his birthplace. Trump is set to visit Middletown, Dauphin County, on Saturday. Earlier this summer, Biden made a campaign stop in Lancaster city to talk with families who had been impacted by the Affordable Care Act and stopped by a private home in the county on Labor Day weekend.