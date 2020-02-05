Vice President Mike Pence is expected to make a campaign stop in Lancaster County this afternoon, one day after President Donald Trump's State of the Union address and a short time before the Senate votes on impeachment.

Pence is said to be planning a stop at Lyndon Diner on Manheim Pike for a meeting with community leaders mid-afternoon. Later today, he is traveling to East Pennsboro Township in Cumberland County for a "Women for Trump" campaign event.

Pence will be joined by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and White House adviser Kellyanne Conway. The evening event is being held at the Radisson Camp Hill in East Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County.

LNP reporter Gillian McGoldrick and photographer Chris Knight will be on the scene.

Keep up to date on the latest events via the Twitter feed below.