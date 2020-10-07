On the heels of last week's fiery debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, Vice President Mike Pence and senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) will go head-to-head tonight.

This will be the first debate held after President Trump tested positive for COVID-19; Vice President Pence is the head of the coronavirus task force.

Here's what to know about the debate.

How can I watch?

The debate will be hosted on major news outlets, including NBC, ABC, FOX, C-SPAN and CBS. Online news outlets like NPR and the Wall Street Journal will also livestream.

Several news outlets will stream on smart TV apps so that those without cable can still watch the debate.

The debate will start at 9 p.m. and will continue until 10:30 p.m. without commercial breaks.

Who will moderate?

USA Today's Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page will moderate.

As a journalist, Page has covered ten elections and interviewed several presidents in a career that has spanned 47 years, according to media outlets.

She has also received the Gerald R. Ford Prize for Distinguished Reporting on the Presidency twice, and wrote a well-received biography on Barbara Bush.

Which topics will be covered?

Moderator Page will choose the topics; they have not yet been released.

When are the next debates?

It remains unclear whether the remaining debates will happen as scheduled, or if they will be in the same format, due to President Trump's recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

Today's event is the only vice presidential debate scheduled before Election Day.

- Oct. 15: Trump and Biden will debate each other in Florida. The debate will appeal to undecided voters and will be hosted by Steve Skully, the political editor at C-SPAN.

- Oct. 22: Trump and Biden will debate in Tennessee and will be hosted by Kristen Welker, NBC News White House correspondent and co-anchor of “Weekend Today.”