Vice President Mike Pence will visit Camp Hill today for a "Women for Trump" campaign event.

Pence will speak at the event along with Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.

The event is set to begin at 5 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel in Camp Hill and requires attendees to get their tickets ahead of time. Doors open at 3 p.m.

Earlier today, Pence will attend an event in Philadelphia about school choice.

Pence was last in south-central Pennsylvania in December 2019, when he and President Donald Trump visited Hershey for a campaign rally in the Giant Center. Before the rally, Pence met privately with several Lancaster County officials and discussed topics like the economy, efforts to rebuild the military, immigration and the administration’s record on judicial appointments.