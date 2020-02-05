“It’s over, America,” Vice President Mike Pence told the crowd at a Radisson in Cumberland County, just an hour after the U.S. Senate voted to acquit the impeached president of wrongdoing.

Now that President Donald Trump’s been vindicated, Pence said, it’s time to get the ground game going in Pennsylvania, one of the most important battleground states int the 2020 election and the state that brought Trump to victory in 2016.

Trump was the first Republican presidential candidate to win Pennsylvania since 1988.

Pence's last visit to Pennsylvania also came on a day that made history -- he and Trump visited Hershey in December, on the day the articles of impeachment were filed. The House later voted to impeach Trump on two counts -- obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.

Now, Pence visits the state as Trump begins his victory lap.

In their visit to the Keystone State on Wednesday, Pence and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos echoed the president’s Tuesday night State of the Union address. They ended their day at a Women for Trump campaign event at the Camp Hill Radisson complex in East Pennsboro Township.

Here are three takeaways from Wednesday’s campaign event in Cumberland County.

1. Now that impeachment is over, it’s campaign time.

The impeachment vote will be major fodder for Trump’s reelection campaign.

"After months of a sham investigation and partisan impeachment, it’s over, America," Pence told the crowd of a few hundred people.

Both DeVos and Pence warned that if a Democrat is elected, all of the work they’ve done to remove regulations and pass new trade deals will be quickly reversed. They specifically mentioned Medicare for All and the Green New Deal as so-called socialist realities for the Democratic presidential candidates.

“Freedom itself is on the ballot this year,” DeVos said. “He’s running against candidates trying to out ‘socialist’ each other.”

Since Pennsylvania is a major battleground state, this will be the first of many campaign stops in 2020.

“Pennsylvania led the way in 2016, and we will do it again in 2020,” Pence said.

2. There's a commitment to conservative ideals.

Although Trump is not a traditional lifelong conservative, his campaign is capitalizing on the successes conservatives have had under Trump.

At the Women for Trump rally, Pence and DeVos tailored their comments to issues they believe the audience may care about most, such as school choice, a strong military, an end to abortion and women in the workforce.

“The American economy is booming -- it’s a blue-collar boom, Pennsylvania,” Pence said. “In this booming economy, women are leading the way.”

While the women’s labor force is at a higher rate right now than when Trump took office, it peaked in 2000 with 60% of the population working and ticking higher above today’s rate in 2012, the Associated Press reported.

3. Some female supporters like Trump, but they don’t like everything Trump does.

Some Women for Trump attendees admitted they sometimes don’t like how Trump presents himself, but they overall support what he’s done.

Pam Kovalewski, 60, of Dillsburg, said Trump is the first president in her lifetime to keep his promises, and she really likes how he is running the country like a business. She's a small business owner herself.

“I don’t like [his] Twitter; he has narcissistic tendencies; he’s a bragger,” Kovalewski, an independent voter, said. “But he’s also a brilliant businessman.”

Kaitlyn Smith, 19, of Mechanicsburg, said she’s excited to vote in the presidential election and cast her ballot for Trump. She’s been a Trump supporter since she was 16 because he aligned with her Christian values and was very impressed that Trump became the first sitting president to attend the March for Life last month.

“It’s not always pretty, and he doesn’t always speak the nicest, but the numbers don’t lie, and he’s getting stuff done,” Smith added.

Others, like Suzann Sbandi, 67, of Chadds Ford, said, “What is there not to love about [Trump]?” She added she has supported Trump since 2016 because he speaks his mind and is not politically correct.