John Perzel, a Republican, was stone faced on the House floor as the coup unfolded to remove him from the speakership and replace him with a nominal Republican, Dennis O’Brien.

That scene from January 2007 was a lesson that things don’t always go as planned on swearing in day in the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

Six Republicans, including Rep. Kerry Benninghoff of Centre County, who until last month was the Republican majority leader, voted with 99 Democrats to back O’Brien for speaker.

Perzel had been one of the unapologetic leaders in 2005 of a middle-of-the-night pay raise that sparked a voter rebellion and led to a repeal four months after its enactment. O’Brien, who pledged to pursue a reform agenda, remained a Republican but enabled Democrats to control the House.

The coup had been engineered by former Gov. Ed Rendell and then state Rep. Josh Shapiro, who will take office as governor in January. The conspirators kept silent and word did not leak.

Shapiro was named deputy speaker and headed O’Brien’s reform commission.

‘Shines and stinks’

Twelve years prior, Gov. Tom Ridge got a belated Christmas gift from House Republicans and one Democrat as he took office in January 1995.

Rep. Thomas Stish of Hazleton made a deal with Republicans to flip control of the House. The move had a shock effect when it happened, even though the Stish switch had been revealed near the end of 1994.

“He (Stish) has become a mackerel in the moonlight,” said former Speaker H. William DeWeese, the Democrat who lost his top post thanks to Stish’s switch. “He shines and stinks at the same time.”

What's in Pa. Republicans' package of constitutional amendments? During the 2021-22 legislative session, the Republican-controlled House and Senate approved five proposed changes to the Pennsylvania Constitu…