If it wasn’t apparent that conservatives in Lancaster County are fed up with the way schools are run, it certainly is now.

Republicans vying to alter the status quo won big on Tuesday night in contested school board races across the county, including contentious races in Elizabethtown Area and Manheim Township school districts.

The victories, to many, are the fruit of anger and concern felt by Republicans who believed their school boards had lost touch with their communities.

The intense interest in school boards affected other races in this year’s municipal election and drove turnout, county political leaders said.

Nearly 32% of registered voters in Lancaster County cast a ballot in Tuesday’s election, County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, a Republican, said. This is record turnout for an off-year election following a presidential election, with turnout in odd-year elections historically dropping to around 20% in Lancaster County. For comparison, 22.5% of voters turned out in the 2017 municipal election, and 16.7% of registered voters cast a ballot in the 2013 general election, according to county data. Even 2019’s high turnout – 27.3% – was surpassed on Tuesday.

“This was an election where parents came out for the school boards,” said Kirk Radanovic, the chair of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County.

Voters in Tuesday’s election declared that school boards should be a reflection of what parents -- not teachers unions -- want, Radonovic said.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started and the debate over health precautions such as mask mandates ensued, many Lancaster County parents began to take a more active role at school board meetings. First, it was opposition to masks. Then it was critical race theory and transgender student-athletes. Many expressed frustration over their school boards not taking their complaints seriously.

That prompted some parents to take their advocacy a step further and run for school board.

Elizabethtown

In Elizabethtown, a slate of four conservative Republicans won the four open school board seats on Tuesday. The winners campaigned against government mandates in schools, such as Gov. Tom Wolf’s mask mandate for all K-12 students.

“People are concerned for their health, no doubt, but they’re also concerned about their freedoms,” said Stephen Lindemuth, one of the GOP winners elected in Elizabethtown. “We’re not anti-vax, we’re just pro-choice and pro-freedom, and that message resonated with people.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Lindemuth said members of the Elizabethtown community began “waking up from their political slumber.”

“Voting isn’t enough,” he added. “They want to get involved. They're seeing some of the things that are happening in our country and our world, and they want to be more activated. And that happens at the local level.”

His wife and fellow school board member-elect, Danielle Lindemuth, echoed the notion that national issues are motivating voters, though she would not say what those issues are.

The Lindemuths were endorsed by Free PA, a self-described group of “like-minded patriots” that emerged in 2020 out of the ReOpen PA movement to end COVID-19 restrictions. Free PA and its county chapters have become an organizing force at school board meetings, calling parents to action to oppose any COVID-19 prevention measures and critical race theory teachings in schools.

The content students are taught in the classroom is also of top concern to voters in Elizabethtown, Stephen Lindemuth said.

“[Parents] are concerned about their children, and what they’re being taught,” he said. “That turns into political turnout in a year like this.”

The Lindemuths became active participants in school board meetings this year, vocalizing their opposition to critical race theory teachings, as well as mask and vaccine mandates.

“Voters in our area are ready to see a change, and have seen that we have stood up for them even without being a part of the board,” Danielle Lindemuth said.

One of those voters was Greg Fouse, 61, who voted for E-town’s Republican candidates at the Lifegate Church polling site.

“I’ve been paying attention to what’s been going on in school board meetings across the country and I am totally against critical race theory being taught in our schools,” Fouse said Tuesday. “I’m totally against the government thinking they have a better idea how to teach our children than we do.”

Fouse has one grandchild in private school while the rest attend public school. However, if he could afford it, every single one of his grandchildren would be in private school.

“I am really disgusted with what our public schools are doing with our children today,” he said.

Kristy Moore, one of three Democrats who went up against the Lindemuths and the other two GOP winners, said she was saddened that national issues that aren’t relevant in Elizabethtown are being used to attract votes at the local level.

“I think this national narrative that includes things like critical race theory and transgender athletes -- I think that it just took over, which is sad, because they are things that aren’t even real issues,” said Moore, who is also district leader for the E-town Democrats. “The media people consume at the national level made everyone afraid of something that didn’t exist.”

Manheim Township

These same issues were of concern to voters in Manheim Township, too.

Township resident Rafael Mirabal said he supported all of the Republican candidates down ballot on Tuesday, who he said share his Christian values. But it was the school board race -- namely, concerns about implementing critical race theory -- that drove him to vote, he said.

To Courtney Morton, the Manheim Township Democrats’ district director, these hot-button issues were all propaganda fed to voters from the national level.

“Things that had nothing to do with our school system were brought in and convinced people of something that didn’t exist,” Morton said.

Republicans regained control of the Manheim Township school board for the first time since 2017. Four Republicans -- Erin Hoffman, Keith Krueger, Michael Landis and Kim Romano -- and one Democrat -- incumbent and current school board President Nikki Rivera -- notched victories Tuesday night, according to unofficial returns (120 mail-in ballots still need to be tallied, election officials said Wednesday, enough to potentially reverse Rivera’s 25-vote margin). Other incumbents in the race -- current board Vice President Joyce Stephens and John Smith -- lost their seats.

People simply wanted to be heard, and that’s what the Republican slate brought to the table, Hoffman said.

“People want to feel they are being heard and represented. A lot of people didn’t feel that way,” she said. “In this election a light went off that the best way to have their voices heard was voting.”

Stephens said when she voted to require masks in school in August, she knew she might lose support in the election. She doesn’t regret her stand on masking, she said.

“The world came out to vote, and obviously people felt passionately,” she said.

It’s sad, she said, that local races like school boards have become so divisive over issues like masks and critical race theory when the focus should be on providing a high quality education to children.

“I do feel that sometimes we’ve lost what the purpose of public schools was, and it’s to educate all children,” she said. “It’s not necessarily meant to cater to every individual interest.”

Carter Walker and Ashley Stalnecker contributed reporting.