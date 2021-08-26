As lawmakers prepare to redraw Pennsylvania’s congressional and state legislative districts, 64% of registered voters believe the state’s redistricting process needs reform, according to a Franklin & Marshall College Poll released last week.

What’s more, two in three Pennsylvania voters, across political ideology, support creating an independent citizen commission to redraw the state’s legislative districts, according to the poll. The new results are consistent with past F&M polls in 2018 and 2019, showing redistricting reform has been widely popular in the state for the past several years.

Districts are redrawn every 10 years, after each U.S. Census, and the process has already begun in the wake of the 2020 Census results.

“Voters don’t like gerrymandering, and they don’t think legislators should be drawing their own maps,” said Carol Kuniholm, the executive director of redistricting advocacy group Fair Districts PA.

But instead of working on redistricting reform these last few years, a group of lawmakers will begin doing exactly what voters don’t want them to do: choosing their own district lines.

It’s too late to change the system this time around, so advocates are turning their sights to reforms that would take effect after the next Census in 2030.

The reapportionment committee, tasked with redrawing the state’s legislative districts, is accepting public comment and map suggestions. It will also host a number of public hearings for voters to submit testimony on how they think the lines should be drawn.

House Republicans will also host seven regional hearings around the state, accepting testimony on congressional district proposals. The southcentral Pennsylvania hearing will be held on Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. at York College.

New state and congressional district maps will take effect for the 2022 election cycle.

Legislature and Congress

This year will be the first time that lawmakers redraw the lines since 2018, when the state Supreme Court ruled that the congressional district map drawn after the 2010 Census had been illegally gerrymandered to benefit the Republican Party. Pennsylvania will also lose a congressional seat this time around, knocking it from 18 congressional districts to 17, based on Pennsylvania’s low population growth.

Lawmakers redistrict through two processes: For the 17 congressional districts, state lawmakers in Harrisburg will draft new congressional maps and approve them through legislation, which Gov. Tom Wolf can approve or veto. For the state’s 253 legislative districts, a group of the four majority and minority leaders of each chamber and a Supreme Court-appointed fifth member (called the reapportionment commission) approve the legislative districts for the next 10 years.

In an email to LNP, House Speaker Bryan Cutler, a Republican from Peach Bottom, defended the current redistricting process, calling it “transparent, thorough, and fair,” adding that the process is set up with checks and balances to ensure both parties have a fair say.

He pointed to extra public hearings and an online mapping tool -- which are not required by state law -- as new ways House Republicans hope to increase transparency and engagement in the redistricting process.

Cutler is not part of the commission, but he holds the most powerful position in the House, giving him the ability to to fast-track legislation he prioritizes. (Cutler has said that is not his leadership style and it’s up to the Republican Caucus and committee chairs to decide what legislation the House considers.)

Pressure from advocates, citizens

It’s unlikely Pennsylvania’s legislative leaders will change how the state redistricts unless there is massive public pressure in support of it, two Franklin & Marshall political scientists who work on the poll said last week.

“Day-to-day concerns like jobs, income COVID -- things like that are much, much stronger motivators,” said Stephen Medvic, a Franklin & Marshall College government professor who works on the poll. “If we were going to see redistricting reform, we’re going to have to see a real groundswell of support. But if someone is going to get active on an issue, it’s probably not gonna be something like this.”

Kuniholm said she disagrees, and that redistricting advocacy groups have already proven they have widespread support in the state through providing lawmakers with a petition of 100,000 signatures asking for reform, submitting hundreds of letters to the editor from constituents across the state in local newspapers and meeting with more than 200 state legislators.

“They’ve heard from us, but what we’ve pretty much proven is there’s no avenue to translate a groundswell of support into legislation; that seems to be very clear,” Kuniholm added.

Cutler said he does not oppose an independent commission or other redistricting reforms, but added that voters already have the opportunity to determine how the state redistricts by who they elect to state office.

“Ultimately, the voters determine who is involved in the process by picking their legislators and Governor,” Cutler added.

Reform plan died in 2018

The state Senate passed a Republican-led bill to create a new redistricting process in 2018, working alongside Fair Districts PA and other redistricting reform advocates for several years to draft the legislation. Sen. Ryan Aument, R-West Hempfield Twp., offered a last-minute amendment to create judicial districts that Democrats called a “poison pill,” an accusation that Aument rejected at the time. The legislation later died under more than 600 amendments offered in the House.

“In fact, a number of members made the point of saying that they thought the regional approach to judicial districts made a lot of sense and required further review,” Aument told the Philadelphia Inquirer in 2018.

For Kuniholm, the last-minute changes to their proposal -- and lack of movement since -- shows an unwillingness from lawmakers to take on the issue.

“We started advocating for this in January 2016, it was plenty of time,” Kuniholm said. “It’s not an issue of time, it’s that the leadership doesn’t have any interest at all in giving up their power to draw the maps.”

Pennsylvania’s legislative system is “broken,” she said, pointing to a number of widely popular policy reforms that state lawmakers still haven’t addressed, such as instituting “red-flag” laws to remove firearms from people who are in immediate danger to themselves or others.

In a 2019 F&M poll, for example, 62% of respondents strongly supported laws that would allow courts to seize a person’s firearms if they are judged a threat to themselves or others.

But regardless of public sentiment, committee chairs and party leaders have the ability to block legislation from ever being considered in the state. Once a bill is referred to a committee, a committee chair can decide whether it is considered -- or whether it will die in committee.

Limited options in Pennsylvania

Some states have a process called Citizens’ Initiative, which is a process where the public can force a referendum on the ballot by petitioning the government. Pennsylvania does not have this option.

Kuniholm and Fair Districts PA have discussed suing the state on the basis that the Legislature is being run unconstitutionally by blocking popular policies from ever getting considered, and infringes on Pennsylvanians’ “inalienable and indefeasible right to alter, reform or abolish their government in such manner as they may think proper,” per the state constitution.

Pennsylvanians can submit written testimony or their own map at redistricting.state.pa.us/comment/ or paredistricting.com/input