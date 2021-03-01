Teachers across Pennsylvania could become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine within days under a proposal being debated by Gov. Tom Wolf and members of the joint task force on vaccine distribution.

State Sen. Ryan Aument, R-Mount Joy, a member of the vaccine task force, said he and his colleagues were informed over the weekend that Pennsylvania will receive a shipment of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine. He said the task force seized on the idea of using the new vaccine to get as many teachers inoculated as possible, a step he said the governor supports. Teachers at public and private schools would be eligible, Aument said.

(On Monday, state Rep. Tim O’Neal, R., Washington County, told Pittsburgh TV station KDKA, that the Wolf administration has already agreed to move teachers into the 1A group that’s currently eligible to receive the vaccine.)

Using the state’s first allocation of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine -- which received emergency approval by the Federal Drug Administration on Saturday -- provides a “unique opportunity to have a real, immediate impact,” Aument said.

Aument, along with a spokesperson in Wolf’s office, said the legislative task force is finalizing a plan to roll out the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The plan will be discussed Tuesday during the next task force meeting and finalized later this week.

Pennsylvania will initially be allocated 94,000 doses this week, Aument said. Because the vaccine is newly approved, Johnson & Johnson needs time to ramp up production, meaning Pennsylvania will likely receive little to no new vaccines for the next few weeks from Johnson & Johnson after its initial allocation this week.

“When I think of what the most significant impact of those 94,000 doses could be moving our K-12 educators into 1A -- that has my vote,” Aument said.

Pennsylvania had 120,834 classroom teachers in the 2018-19 academic year, according to state data.

Wolf’s legislative task force, made up of lawmakers from the Legislature as well as top health officials, continues to meet frequently and met Sunday to discuss how the state should distribute its Johnson & Johnson allocation. At Tuesday’s meeting, the task force is also expected to discuss a new strategic plan to expand the state’s vaccine rollout and improve its distribution formula.

An LNP | LancasterOnline analysis published last month found Lancaster and its surrounding five counties received 33,000 fewer doses in the first seven weeks of the vaccine rollout. The south-central counties received fewer doses than Lehigh and its surrounding five counties, which have 400,000 fewer people. This improved distribution formula will allocate doses based on population size, COVID-19 deaths, and more, Aument said.

“I do think we’re turning a page here, and I believe we’ll see significant progress over the next few weeks,” Aument added.

Moving teachers into Phase 1A could allow more schools to fully reopen, as teachers in many districts have resisted returning to the classroom until the vaccine is more readily available. Teachers and other stakeholders were wary of a return, despite the fact that the Centers for Disease Control said last month that schools did not need to wait for staff to be vaccinated for them to reopen if the spread of COVID-19 is low or moderate.

Most districts in Lancaster County are already holding in-person classes again, with some still following hybrid schedules where only a portion of the student body is present in-person each day. The widespread adoption of the vaccine by teachers could speed up the return to normal classroom sizes and school activities.

“It’s a priority for our families, for our communities both from an education standpoint to ensure that our kids are back in the classroom and from a health standpoint,” Aument said. “I’ve just heard from too many families that have young people who have feelings of isolation, loneliness, depression.”

Aument and Sen. Scott Martin, R-Martic Township, will host a virtual town hall on Facebook Live on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. with county officials. Aument said he plans to provide any updates from his task force meeting earlier Tuesday during the town hall.