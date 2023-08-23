The state Senate will return to session next week, hoping to finish the final pieces of the state budget. But this year’s messy, drawn-out negotiations indicate it may not be that simple.

It remains unclear whether Senate Republicans will try to incorporate the $100 million private school voucher program into the remaining budget bills – a move that would complicate and potentially jeopardize negotiations. House Democrats oppose the program.

“It is no secret the [Pennsylvania Award for Student Success Scholarship] program is a priority for Senate Republicans, as well as the governor, “ Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman said. “Our Caucus continues to explore avenues to effectuate that shared priority, to help give increased educational opportunities to thousands of students trapped in failing schools.”

Republican Sen. Scott Martin, of Martic Township, is a longtime proponent of the school voucher program and can influence budget-related bills in his position as chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. The committee can amend the chamber’s budget bills before they are debated on the Senate floor.

A spokesman for Martin did not respond to questions Tuesday about the senator’s priorities going into the session day or whether he will push the voucher program, also known as lifeline scholarships, into the code bill.

Since 2018, Martin’s campaign has received about $275,000 in contributions from Commonwealth Children’s Choice Fund, a conservative political action committee that supports pro-voucher candidates.

Building a Stronger PA, a joint political action committee that supports two influential Lancaster County lawmakers – Senate Republican Whip Ryan Aument and House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler – has received about $25,000 from Commonwealth Children’s Choice Fund since 2018, records show.

A spokeswoman for Aument said he was unavailable to comment on what he was hoping to accomplish during the new session day.

Commonwealth Partners Chamber of Entrepreneurs, which founded Commonwealth Children’s Choice Fund, said it would distribute more than $10 million in campaign contributions to candidates who support school choice legislation, including the school voucher program.

“Our kids need an educational lifeline now. They can’t wait. If you stand with children, we will stand with you,” said Matt Brouillette, CEO of Commonwealth Partners.

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a $45.5 billion budget bill earlier this month. But numerous programs, including emergency medical services and hospital system relief, won’t see their state funding restored until the necessary code bills are signed into law.

Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, a Republican from Westmoreland County, said the chamber will prioritize those two funds in its Aug. 30 session.

The House is not scheduled to return to session until Sept. 26.

The Republican-led Senate had passed a version of the budget bill that included money for the voucher program, but Shapiro – who had initially supported the proposal – threatened to line-item veto it from the general appropriations bill. The move infuriated Republicans and prompted the ongoing stalemate.

Reporters Sarah Nicell and Nate Willison, who write about campaign finance for LNP | LancasterOnline, contributed to this report. Their work is funded by the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund. For more information, or to make a contribution, please visit lanc.news/supportlocaljournalism.