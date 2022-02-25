Pennsylvania’s two U.S. senators will ultimately vote to confirm or reject President Joe Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. A simple majority vote of the 100 senators is all that is required to confirm a nominee for a lifetime appointment.

Here are the Pennsylvania lawmakers’ first comments regarding the nomination:

Bob Casey (D): Jackson “has spent her career fighting for a more equitable and just American and will carry that vision on the Supreme Court. She comes to this position with a breadth of experience and an unwavering dedication to the law. I am honored to support her nomination. This is a historic nomination and will bring us one step closer in having our institutions better reflect the diversity of our nation. Judge Jackson has been confirmed by the Senate with bipartisan support three times and I look forward to working with my colleagues on a fair and timely confirmation process.”

Pat Toomey (R): “I look forward to meeting with Ketanji Brown Jackson and thoroughly vetting her record to carefully consider her nomination to the nation’s highest court. Only the most qualified jurists who will diligently serve as neutral umpires of the law—not as unelected legislators with preferred policy outcomes—merit confirmation to serve as guardians of the Constitution and arbiters of our laws on the Supreme Court.”