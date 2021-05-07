A group of Pennsylvania senators asked Gov. Tom Wolf in a letter Friday to move up reopening the state from its remaining COVID-19 mitigation orders to Friday, May 28, three days earlier than planned.

Wolf announced Tuesday he would lift the remaining mitigation orders, except masking, on Memorial Day, May 31 at 12:01 a.m. The masking requirement will remain until 70% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated. As of Friday, 43.4% of all Pennsylvanians 18 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The group of 21 mostly Republican senators, led by Sen. Scott Martin, asked Wolf to move the date up by three days in order to allow businesses to fully profit off the busy holiday and unofficial start of summer.

“It would make a huge difference, and be a big springboard to a real summer of recovery,” Martin said in a phone call Friday.

Wolf’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

By removing these orders, all in-person businesses and indoor dining establishments will be allowed to operate at full capacity. Businesses are currently only allowed to operate at 75% occupancy, and restaurants are only allowed 50% occupancy for indoor dining -- which are all restrictions Wolf announced he intended to lift on Monday, May 31.

Many of these businesses have been operating under a form of restrictions since Wolf’s original business closures in March 2020.

“As we look forward toward a brighter future, we must also acknowledge how much damage these restrictions have caused, as well as the pressing need to give these employers a boost to ensure their long-term survival,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter.

Additionally, the senators said they have not seen any evidence that moving up this timeline would create any serious risks to the state’s longstanding COVID-19 mitigation efforts, leaving the state an opportunity to let businesses cash-in on the holiday.

“If they’re not spending their money in Pennsylvania or Lancaster County, they’re going to spend it somewhere else,” Martin added.