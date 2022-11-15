Austin Davis, set to become the first Black lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania on Jan. 17, said he is “extremely humbled by the opportunity” made possible by Black leaders who came before him.

In an interview with The Caucus and LancasterOnline, Davis mentioned the late Leroy Irvis of Pittsburgh, the first Black Speaker of the Pennsylvania House, and said one of his goals is “to make sure I am not the last” Black person to ascend to the highest ranks of state government.

“It was paid for by the work and sweat” of those who preceded him, Davis said.

The 34-year-old state House member from the once-thriving steel town of McKeesport, east of Pittsburgh, was chosen by Governor-elect Josh Shapiro as his preferred running mate early this year. Earning the actual spot on the Nov. 8 ballot first required that Davis win a three-way primary in May, which he did with 63% of the Democratic vote.

The Shapiro-Davis ticket, of course, went on to defeat the GOP team of state Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County and state Rep. Carrie Delrosso of Allegheny County by 14 percentage points.

Davis, the son of a bus driver and hair dresser, grew up in the hardscrabble city of McKeesport, which was devastated economically like other nearby cities with the closure of steel mills in the 1970s and 1980s.

Until the downturn, McKeesport had a vibrant downtown. Davis is too young to have seen it, but he remembers friends and relatives talking about it.

“Unfortunately, through most of my life, that was never a reality,” Davis said.

Doing something to reverse the economic decline of his hometown “was my biggest reason for running” for the House, Davis said. Likewise, he wants to help other struggling cities and the people who live there. He was elected to the General Assembly in 2018.

Lieutenant governors, working with the chief executive, traditionally carve out issues to focus on.

Under Republican Gov. Tom Ridge, Mark Schweiker did a deep dive on recommendations to cut wasteful spending. Jim Cawley, elected with Republican Gov. Tom Corbett, held hearings on natural gas drilling in the Marcellus Shale regions, assessing everything from permitting processes to taxation. John Fetterman, now U.S. Senator-elect, went on a “listening tour” across the state to assess the public’s view on legalizing marijuana.

Davis said economic policy and workforce development, as well as reducing gun violence, are areas where he wants to focus. The details are still being worked out.

The lieutenant governor’s duties include chairing the state Pardons Board, which can recommend pardons to the governor, who has sole power to issue them. Fetterman used the position to push for leniency for non-violent offenders as well as for people convicted of homicide but didn’t pull a trigger, such as a getaway driver.

For that work, Fetterman came under heavy attack from Republican Mehmet Oz during this year’s Senate race for his work.

How much of a change will Davis bring to that role? He said he believes Pennsylvania “should be a place for second chances,” but he will consider each pardon petition individually. He said he would “probably agree with John Fetterman on some things and disagree with John Fetterman on some other things.”

Lt. Gov. mansion a thing of the past

Davis won’t be staying at the former Lieutenant Governor’s mansion at Indiantown Gap. It’s been sold. Former Lt. Gov. Mike Stack, a Democrat, was the last lieutenant governor to stay there, and he came under fire from a legislative committee for exorbitant dining costs and events, The Caucus reported in 2017.

From 2015 to 2017, Stack billed taxpayers for $34,000 worth of groceries, two leather cufflink boxes, flags and thousands of dollars of candy and snack bars while living at his state-operated mansion and collecting a then-$162,373 salary, state records show.

They were groceries for the Stacks and mansion dinners and parties. The tab for coffee and creamers was $3,288. The coffee expense included hundreds of dollars of Starbucks French Roast ordered from Amazon, The Caucus reported. Stack lost the primary to Fetterman in 2018.

Bumsted is Harrisburg bureau chief of The Caucus, LNP's publication covering Pennsylvania government and politics.