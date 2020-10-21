With fewer than 12 days before the election, Pennsylvania’s 67 counties have approved nearly 3 million mail-in ballot applications, Department of State officials said Wednesday. That’s almost twice the number of mail-in ballots approved during the June primary.

This year’s election is the first in which the state allowed no-excuse absentee voting. That change, coupled with concerns about coronavirus, resulted in a huge surge in interest in voting by mail.

Before June, counties had never dealt with more than 84,000 mail-in ballots, Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar told LNP Media | LancasterOnline in September.

Elections offices across the state have beefed up staffing and bought equipment such as high-capacity, high-speed scanners that should speed vote counting, she said.

Vote counting should be all but finished by the Friday after the election, Boockvar told reporters on a conference call Wednesday.

She cautioned voters against relying on the three-day post-election grace period granted by the state Supreme Court.

“If you’re not going to vote in person on Election Day, do not wait. The safest way to make sure your ballot is counted is to make sure it is received by Nov. 3,” Boockvar said.

Below is a breakdown of mail-in ballots as of Oct. 21:

Approved ballot applications

Statewide:

Total: 2,861,900

Democrats: 1,825,587 (64%)

Republican: 714,079 (25%)

Other: 322,234 (11%)

Lancaster County

Total: 98,374

Democrats: 50,064 (51%)

Republican: 35,625 (36%)

Other: 12,685 (13%)

Return rates

Statewide:

Total returned: 1,179,808 (41% return rate)

Democrats: 847,349 (46% return rate)

Republicans: 227,481 (32% return rate)

Other: 104,978 (33% return rate)

Lancaster County:

Total returned: 56,507 (57% return rate)

Democrats: 32,105 (64% return rate)

Republicans: 18,091 (51% return rate)

Other: 6,311 (50% return rate)

Slices of the electorate

Statewide:

Total registration: 9,050,870 (13% vote-by-mail turnout)

Democratic registration: 4,220,397 (20% vote-by-mail turnout)

Republican registration: 3,526,857 (16% vote-by-mail turnout)

Other: 1,303,616 (8% vote-by-mail turnout)

Lancaster County

Total registration: 348,854 (16% vote-by-mail turnout)

Democratic registration: 114,236 (28% vote-by-mail turnout)

Republican registration: 178,071 (10% vote-by-mail turnout)

Other: 56,547 (11% vote-by-mail turnout)

There have also been 57,650 votes cast over the counter -- Pennsylvania’s early-voting process, in which voters request an absentee ballot in person, fill it out and hand it back in one visit.

As of Wednesday a total of 1,237,458 votes had been cast in Pennsylvania, which amounts to 45% of all votes cast in the 2020 presidential primary and 20% of all votes cast in the 2016 presidential election.