The first draft of Pennsylvania's new congressional map to come out of a state House panel appears to hold good news for Lancaster County's representative in the U.S. House and the Republican Party.

The 11th Congressional District would continue to span the entirety of Lancaster County, as it does now, but also reach into heavily conservative parts of Lebanon County to the north and some of the Harrisburg suburbs in Dauphin County, under the proposal.

The district's current configuration reaches only into southern York County.

Republicans now make up 53% of the electorate in the 11th Congressional District; Democrats make up 31%. While it is unclear exactly how much the district's voter registration would change under the new proposal, Republicans would appear to continue holding a solid advantage.

The district would include Lebanon city but also more rural and conservative municipalities to the south and west. It would also include Hershey, Hummelstown, Middletown and a narrow sliver of rural Dauphin County.

Harrisburg and its immediate suburbs would not be part of the 11th Congressional District; that region, now represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry in the 10th Congressional District, would be in the 13th Congressional District.

The Legislature could begin debating the proposed maps this month. The congressional map must be approved by the governor.

The proposed congressional map, released by the House State Government Committee, was drawn by a citizen and not the panel itself. It was submitted by Lehigh County resident Amanda Holt.

“Over the last several months, advocates and every-day Pennsylvanians told us they didn’t want the process of years’ past,” Republican Rep. Seth Grove, the committee chairman, said in a prepared statement. “The people of Pennsylvania asked for increased public involvement, a map that was drawn by people, not by politicians, and the opportunity to offer comment on a preliminary plan before a final vote was taken.”

The House State Government Committee will hold two meetings on the plan. The first will be at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in Room G50, Irvis Office Building. The panel will vote on the plan on Monday.

The meetings will also be livestreamed at www.paredistricting.com.

Lancaster County has been represented by a single member of Congress through much of the 20th and 21st centuries. Its population usually fit wholly and cleanly into one district.

There have been exceptions.

Democrat Gus Yatron of Reading picked up part of the northeast in the 1980s and early 1990s, and Republican George Gekas of Harrisburg represented the western third of the county the following 10 years.

In 2011, a large swath of eastern Lancaster County was infamously carved out of the 16th Congressional District then represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Joe Pitts and placed in the 7th Congressional District. The state Supreme Court declared that map unconstitutional and ordered it redrawn.

For much of its history, the county has been "whole," as it is now, and has been represented by a Republican.