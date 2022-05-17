Polls have closed in Lancaster County.

Republican and Democratic voters are nominating candidates for the state Legislature, Congress, U.S. Senate and Pennsylvania governor in the midterm primaries. In Lancaster County, Republicans will decide contests in two state House primaries and a state Senate race, and Democrats will choose nominees in two city-based House districts.

For live results as precincts report vote totals in the primary, click here.

In case of issues with the link above:

>> You can get real-time results from the Lancaster County Board of Elections here.

>> You can get real-time results from the Pennsylvania Department of State here.

For more election coverage: