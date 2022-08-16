HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s 253 state lawmakers are almost guaranteed to score their largest automatic pay raise in history later this year, an increase that will push their base salary above $100,000 for the first time.

The raises, which are tied to inflation under state law, will come at a time when most consumers are struggling to balance their household budgets in the face of rising prices for food, electricity and other essential services.

With inflation at 8.8% in southeastern Pennsylvania in June and expected to edge higher by the end of the summer, legislators are set to get at least an $8,300 salary boost — an increase that comes without any lawmaker being required to vote on it.

The timing of such a large pay increase — weeks after the midterm election — has the potential to put the pay raise issue at the top of voters’ minds before they head to the polls. Quietly, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, the GOP nominee for governor, introduced legislation in January to reverse the pay raise. His bill has four co-sponsors.

The Caucus, a publication of LNP Media Group, contacted every member of the General Assembly to ask if they would support bills to suspend or

eliminate the pay raise this year. Just 20 of 252 legislators currently in office wanted to talk. Most never responded.

One, state Rep. Louis Schmitt, a Republican from Blair County, replied tersely: “I received your email. Now piss off.”

The ‘last’ pay raise

Pennsylvania’s legislators are already the third-highest- paid in the nation, behind only their peers in California and New York. They got there, in part, thanks to a 1995 deal struck with then-Gov. Tom Ridge: The Legislature would vote for key items in his agenda, such as welfare reform, if Ridge would sign a law increasing their pay.

The deal not only raised salaries for lawmakers, judges and top state government executives; it also included an annual cost-of-living adjustment each year afterward. Those raises are linked to the inflation rate in mid-Atlantic metropolitan areas, which includes Pennsylvania’s largest city, Philadelphia, as well as Camden, New Jersey, and Wilmington, Delaware.

Making the pay raises automatic allows lawmakers to dodge the political ramifications that come with taking votes on increasing legislative salaries — a benefit they acknowledged at the time.

Then-House Majority Leader John Perzel called raising lawmakers’ salaries a “very difficult issue,” but he assured his colleagues that by enacting a COLA, “We’ll never have to worry about this again.”

With the exception of 2020, when the Legislature as a whole declined to take a pay increase, legislators have received raises every year since 1995, typically in the 1% to 3% range. But as inflation took off with the end of pandemic shutdowns and big spending by the federal government, senators and representatives saw a significantly higher boost last year — more than $5,000 for rank-and-file lawmakers, reflecting a 5% raise.

The inflation data used to calculate this year’s raise won’t be finalized until December. The Caucus estimated the 2023 salary for lawmakers using the 8.8% inflation rate calculated for southeastern Pennsylvania in June. (Regional data is published every two months; the August inflation numbers for southeastern Pennsylvania will come out in mid-September. But new national data released last week shows the rate of inflation fell to 8.5% in July as gas prices and airfares fell.)

Assuming an 8.8% increase in the Consumer Price Index, rank-and-file legislators would earn $103,732 per year. All told, the Legislature could wind up with a 14.8% raise over just two years.

“The COLA is the very definition of the swamp,” said Eric Epstein, a longtime government reform activist and former professor. “Corruption and greed are part of Pennsylvania’s political DNA.”

$16,000,000

Beyond the new base salaries for lawmakers, the Legislature’s two top officials — the speaker of the House and the Senate president pro tempore — could see their salaries climb to more than $162,000 in 2023. In total, the raises for legislators alone could cost Pennsylvania taxpayers an additional $2 million next year.

Whoever is elected governor in November could expect a $230,000 salary, nearly $20,000 more than is currently paid to Gov. Tom Wolf, who donates his salary to charity every year.

Pennsylvanians could pay an additional $500,000 to the governor and the other 55 top officials in his administration who are eligible for the pay raise. But the judicial branch, with at least 1,000 employees eligible for the COLA, will see its salaries cost the taxpayers more than $13 million extra in 2023.

The chief justice of the state Supreme Court, Max Baer, is the highest-paid state official who can receive the raise; but even at the judiciary’s lowest tier, magisterial district judges will earn more than any regular lawmaker. Executive and judicial raises go into effect Jan. 1.

Between the three branches, with more than 1,300 state employees set to receive the COLA, taxpayers will likely spend about $16 million more on salaries in 2023 than in 2022.

‘I’m not gonna talk to you’

Lawmakers have introduced bills to eliminate or suspend the COLA every year since 1996. But with the exception of 2020, none has made it to a vote in either the Pennsylvania House or Senate.

Mastriano, in an email last month with The Caucus, cited fairness for why he introduced his bill to eliminate the pay raise structure put in place by the 1995 deal. On the other side of the Capitol, Rep. Frank Ryan, a Republican from Lebanon County who will retire before the new raise takes effect this year, introduced a bill that seeks to suspend the COLA for 2023 salaries.

Both bills have been stuck in committees for months.

Based on the lack of responses to inquiries made by The Caucus, it is unclear whether lawmakers are interested in refusing the pay increase this year.

Only 20 of the 252 legislators currently in office agreed to talk about whether they’d vote to suspend or eliminate the COLA. Eighteen other legislators replied, personally or through a spokesperson, to say they are not available for comment.

“I’m not gonna talk to you about those kinds of things,” said Rep. Joseph Hohenstein, a Democrat from Philadelphia, when approached for comment at an Aug. 2 committee hearing.

A few legislators who responded defended the COLA generally, while noting that this year’s expected pay hike may be too much.

“I believe that if we want to have a diverse Legislature, that Legislature sure has to not just be made of people who can afford to work for free or without increases,” Democratic Rep. Donna Bullock said. “I live in Philadelphia, so I will say that even with those inflationary increases, it’s still somewhat cost-prohibitive to be able to live in Philadelphia, care for my family, pay my student loans.”

Multiple lawmakers said the COLA and high salaries for lawmakers are necessary so citizens who are not independently wealthy can afford to work in the Legislature. Sen. Lindsey Williams, a Democrat from Allegheny County, said she would vote to suspend the COLA this year, but she declined to say whether she would vote to dispense with it permanently.

“People already don’t trust their government and think that government is full of elitists, and if you are talking about that, you’re leaving out if people want to see a Legislature that reflects them and who they are,” Williams said.

The median household income in Pennsylvania is about $70,000, or roughly 67% of the potential 2023 salary for a back-bench legislator.

Gene Stilp, an advocate who has organized protests and lawsuits against both the 1995 law and the 2005 pay raise, said most lawmakers dodge questions about the COLA because “there’s just no justification for their salary.”

“We have a Legislature that lives in fear of not being reelected,” Stilp said, adding that their silence is “irresponsible.”

“A lot of them probably aren’t willing to talk about it because it does not reflect well on them,” said Rabbi Michael Pollack, executive director of MarchOnHarrisburg, an anti-corruption advocacy group. “They know it looks bad when you’re getting paid $100,000 a year to govern a population that’s struggling just to get by.”

There are also other benefits to financially cushion lawmakers provided directly by taxpayer dollars, such as per diems, gas mileage reimbursement, state-paid car leases, pension packages and health insurance.

Insulation

In 2005, legislators voted to increase their pay above and beyond what the COLA was set to deliver, the first such vote since the 1995 deal with Ridge. The vote took place at 2 a.m. Lawmakers gave no warning to the public and held no debate before voting.

The public backlash was so intense that the Legislature repealed the raise four months later. Although the repeal was nearly unanimous, voters weren’t satisfied; 50 lawmakers who voted for the raise were either defeated in their elections or retired in 2006.

Lawmakers who led the charge for the 2005 pay grab, such as Rep. Mike Veon, Senate Majority Leader David Brightbill and Senate President Pro Tempore Robert Jubelirer, all were defeated in the 2006 elections.

Veon, a Democrat from Beaver County, was the only lawmaker in either chamber to vote against the repeal in 2005.

The pay raise in 2005 would have increased a lawmaker’s base salary by 16%, or roughly $13,000.

Since 1995, the COLA has increased starting salaries by 60%, or more than $39,000.

But the COLA has not inspired political or media backlash like the uproar over the 2005 pay raise. That’s because it’s working as intended, Pollack said, protecting lawmakers from the bad publicity of increasing their own salaries.

“I just think that there hasn’t been a specific vote that people can point to and say, ‘Hey, look at this thing that happened at 2 a.m. where they raise their own pay.’ It’s just automatic,” Pollack said.

Lawmakers use the COLA to insulate themselves from the consequences of raising their own pay. When the Harrisburg news cycle is hard to follow, Epstein said, Pennsylvanians don’t even have time to notice that legislators’ automatic pay raise went through again.

“Outrageous political behavior no longer creates outrage. We normalized crazy, and shouted down reason,” Epstein said. “The political mosh pit is crammed with crazy and corrupt. Things are so far gone that the pay raise doesn’t move the needle.”

Russ Diamond: Outsider, insider

Rep. Russ Diamond was a leader of the protests against the 2005 pay raise. Then a businessman who didn’t hold office, Diamond led rallies against it on the Capitol steps, set up a website and organized a PAC dedicated to ousting incumbent legislators.

In his 2007 book, “Tip of the Spear,” Diamond wrote that the Legislature had “flipped us the bird and I was prepared to flip it right back.”

But after being elected as a Republican representative for Lebanon County in 2014, Stilp said Diamond “rushed to the feeding trough.”

Diamond has taken the COLA every year it’s been available to him, while also making use of other lawmaker perks; he was reimbursed for more than $15,000 on mileage between 2017 and 2020, despite his home district being only 25 miles from Harrisburg. Stilp said Diamond’s “reform genes” must have been “extracted” as soon as he entered office.

Diamond has co-sponsored a bill to eliminate the COLA in the past, but also defended taking the money.

Diamond declined The Caucus’s request for comment.

Christina Baker and Jaxon White reported this story as interns with the Pennsylvania Legislative Correspondents Association in Harrisburg. Baker is a senior at Penn State University, and White is a senior at Bucknell University. Brad Bumsted of The Caucus contributed to this story.