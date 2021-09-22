Three years after a handful of sexual harassment and assault cases plagued the Pennsylvania Capitol and prompted calls for reform, little has changed in how the state’s political leaders handle new accusations.

Legislation inspired by the #MeToo movement designed to hold accountable those involved in sexual misconduct and those who cover it up would have created independent, streamlined ways for staffers and others to report complaints.

But those proposals have gone nowhere.

Bills that would have banned nondisclosure agreements and prevented the use of taxpayer money for settlements have met the same fate. And a comprehensive report that looked into the history of complaints at the Capitol and offered recommendations has been largely ignored.

“The message has been to victims and would-be victims: Nothing’s changed here,” said Jennifer Storm, an advocate for victims of sexual assault and other crimes who previously served as head of the state’s Office of Victim Advocate.

“It’s business-as-usual in the Capitol. That Legislature, they have gotten away with so much egregious wrongdoing.”

The spotlight on sexual harassment in state capitols got a little brighter last month with the resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The three-term Democrat resigned while facing multiple sexual harassment allegations and a damning report from the state attorney general’s office.

The Democratic-controlled General Assembly opened an impeachment probe against Cuomo that would have forced him from office and could still prevent him from holding office in the future.

Meanwhile, legislatures in Arizona, Colorado and North Dakota have expelled lawmakers accused of sexual harassment and assault in recent years.

But in Pennsylvania, the Legislature has never expelled an elected official for allegations of sexual harassment. And its members have often been hesitant to go through the process even when faced with legitimate accusations, unless the accused lawmaker is facing criminal charges, said G. Terry Madonna, a veteran political analyst and political science professor at Millersville University.

Most recently, in January 2019, Republican Rep. Brian Ellis faced accusations of sexually assaulting a female state employee who was incapacitated. Ellis denied the accusation but resigned six days after the complaint was issued.

The Dauphin County district attorney, after an investigation, said the woman’s claims were credible but that it was not in the “public interest” to press charges.

In February 2018, Rep. Nick Miccarelli, a Delaware County Republican, was accused by two former girlfriends, including fellow lawmaker Rep. Tarah Toohil, of sexual assault and domestic violence.

A Luzerne County judge granted Toohil a protection from abuse order against Miccarelli; though Miccarelli agreed to the order, he did not admit wrongdoing.

Miccarelli did not seek re-election that November, but never stepped down amid pressure from lawmakers and received a pension and lifetime health benefits once he was out of office.

A judge granted Toohil an order of protection against Miccarelli in March 2018, allowing both Toohil and Miccarelli to serve through the end of the 2017-18 legislative session while avoiding any unnecessary contact. The order also required Miccarelli to surrender his firearms.

Sen. Daylin Leach, a Montgomery County Democrat, suspended his campaign for Congress after The Philadelphia Inquirer reported in late 2017 that multiple people accused him of harassing and inappropriately touching female staffers. A report from a law firm later contracted by the Senate Democratic Caucus identified a pattern of “troubling behavior” in Leach’s interactions with women. Leach denied the accusations and stayed in his seat despite a call from Gov. Tom Wolf for his resignation. He lost his 2020 re-election bid in the Democratic primary to now-Sen. Amanda Cappelletti.

Amid all these accusations, the state’s reporting mechanisms for sexual harassment were, according to a 2019 Villanova University study, “cumbersome, obscure, insufficient, and impractical.”

Staffers, lawmakers, lobbyists and campaign officials faced a tough-to-navigate patchwork of policies to complaints of sexual harassment — with each legislative caucus and state agency using their own separate policies to report sexual harassment.

Since then, not much has changed.

“In 2021, we’re still looking at the same situation as 2018 where there’s no easy, clear way for someone to present their allegations,” said Charlie Lyons, a lawyer and partner at Shelly Lyons who represented two women who accused Miccarelli of sexual assault and abuse.

“There were attempts in legislation to try to clear some of that up, and that did not move,” Lyons added.

Time's Up?

Advocates believe reforms to Pennsylvania’s reporting systems are urgently needed; in particular, the state needs a streamlined process of sexual harassment reporting with clear guidelines, as opposed to differing standards and procedures within each agency and legislative caucus.

“What goes for one caucus, for one party, should be the same as what goes for the next caucus, the next party,” said Storm.

In some cases, there are no explicitly outlined avenues to report a complaint if one is not directly employed by an agency or caucus; a lobbyist or consultant, for example, who works closely with legislators and staffers but aren’t employed by the state sometimes have different requirements or avenues to report a complaint.

“What struck us was that there was no procedure at the time for handling these types of complaints,” Lyons said.

He said because the consultant who accused Miccarelli was not employed by the House Republican Caucus, the only option for her to report her complaint was to file a criminal charge against him. Lyons and Terry Mutchler, a lawyer and Lyons’ former law partner who also represented Toohil and the consultant, filed a letter of complaint with House Republican lawyers detailing the accusations against Miccarelli.

A state House investigation stemming from the letter found Miccarelli’s two accusers “credible” in March 2018, according to excerpts from the report shared with the press by Mutchler. Despite the report, Miccarelli served the rest of his term, staying on for six more months after the report became public and a New York Times front page story.

As the policy codified in House and Senate rules currently stands, the House Ethics Committee and Senate Ethics Committee are charged with the responsibility of investigating sexual harassment complaints against lawmakers.

The House policy is new as of January 2019. Mutchler said she worked with House human resources to clarify this policy after she and

Lyons sent them a letter of complaint.

The Senate and House Democratic caucuses also have supplementary guidelines for submitting sexual harassment complaints, contributing to a potentially confusing patchwork of reporting policies.

Members of the ethics committees can then make a recommendation for action following an investigation. Those actions can include sanctions, demands for restitution or expulsion.

But those committees are made up of lawmakers, raising questions of their ability to fairly investigate their own colleagues. And those ethics committees have historically been opaque when it comes to their investigations, as they’re not required to make the allegations public.

State Sen. Katie Muth, D-Montgomery County, said the Legislature needs an independent office to investigate sexual harassment. She pointed to a 1995 federal law the established an Office of Compliance through which congressional employees can report harassment and undergo a mediation and counseling process.

Muth sponsored a package of bills in the Senate that would have streamlined the process for reporting sexual harassment in the Legislature. She also proposed to ban settlement payouts from taxpayer dollars and the use of non-disclosure agreements. Her legislation was a companion to a package of bills from Rep. Leanne Krueger, who led the charge to make reforms to the reporting system when the Miccarelli scandal came to light.

Krueger did not respond to multiple calls for comment before The Caucus’ publishing deadline.

Muth was outspoken against sexual harassment even before she took office.

She notably refused to appear on stage at campaign events with Leach leading up to the 2018 election, when she ran and won against then-incumbent Republican Sen. John Rafferty.

Muth’s bills never advanced out of committee. She introduced them again this session but said she isn’t hopeful.

“The lack of support was obviously disheartening, because you’d think it’s a nonpartisan issue,” Muth said.

During the 2019-20 legislative session, she signed on to a bill from Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Luzerne, that would have created a Legislative Conduct Review Board to investigate claims of improper lawmaker behavior. But she pulled her support from the bill after it was amended to allow caucus leaders to appoint members of the General Assembly to the board.

“We took our names off because it had something where it was still not an independent reporting entity,” Muth said. “It was again one of these half-assed efforts.”

Baker did not respond to several phone calls requesting an interview. She did release a memo in June announcing that she’ll reintroduce the bill this fall, and noted that it was reported unanimously out of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which she chairs, last session.

So far, the only legislation from the Pennsylvania General Assembly to come out of the #MeToo movement and harassment cases around that time was a resolution from Rep. Donna Oberlander, a Clarion County Republican, that directed the Joint State Government Commission to study the ways that different agencies and caucuses handle sexual harassment complaints and produce a report.

The report identified 597 harassment claims within all three branches of the state government between 2013 and 2018. About 60% of complaints within the Legislature resulted in some form of disciplinary action.

Those actions ranged from counseling to a referral to law enforcement. In the Senate’s case, three of its nine complaints resulted in an unspecified type of discipline labeled “other.”

The Senate’s policy was originally not included in the report’s release, and was only added to an updated version after The Caucus sent an inquiry about why the Senate policy was missing in the Joint State Government Commission’s original report.

The report also detailed $1.9 million in monetary settlements stemming from claims — money that comes directly from taxpayers.

The total includes the $248,000 settlement paid in 2015 to a woman who accused former Democratic Rep. Tom Caltagirone of sexual harassment. That settlement, which included a non-disclosure agreement as part of its terms, came to light only in 2017. Caltagirone was re-elected in 2018 and retired after a 44-year legislative career in 2020.

Advocates told The Caucus at the time of the report’s release that these numbers don’t tell the full story. There are almost surely more instances of sexual harassment that are never reported.

The report proposed 10 recommendations for agencies and legislative caucuses to change their sexual harassment policies. They included making sure non-employees such as lobbyists have a mechanism to report complaints; specific measures to address social media-based harassment; and encouraging or mandating witnesses to report sexual harassment.

The Caucus contacted the four legislative caucuses and the governor’s office last month Though each expressed a commitment to ending sexual harassment in the workplace, none of the legislative caucuses could point to any specific changes they’ve made to their sexual harassment policy since the Joint State Government Commission’s report.

Daniel Egan, a spokesperson for the governor’s office, said in an email to The Caucus that the governor has taken two explicit measures to address sexual harassment since the 2019 report, but did not specify whether those executive orders were prompted by the report’s findings.

An executive order from June 2021 updated policies on sexual harassment for state workers to enforce specific protections for members of the LGBTQ community.

And in early 2020, the Wolf administration established a centralized Equal Employment Opportunity office that would “increase consistency” of EEO policies across state agencies.

To advocates, it’s not enough.

“There need to be rules, need to be consequences, other than, ‘Oops, I get to resign and keep my pension,’” said Shea Rhodes, a law professor at Villanova University who authored a report on the state’s sexual harassment complaint system.

Changing Culture

Even without legislative or policy changes, cultural shifts allow women greater ability to speak freely about their experiences and see public support for coming forward. In that respect, there has been some progress, advocates say.

“If you look back at the historical context around the Capitol building, there was nothing but secrecy for so long,” Storm said. “Then, in 2016 the #MeToo movement really gave voice and space for people to come forward.”

Storm said changes in legislative leadership, particularly with Rep. Bryan Cutler taking over as majority leader in 2019 and speaker in 2020, produced a more serious commitment to combating sexual assault than under previous leadership.

When allegations against Ellis first came to light in 2019, Cutler, who was then majority leader, initially said House Republicans would only call for Ellis’ resignation if he was charged in the case.

But less than 24 hours later, Cutler backtracked, saying the Republican caucus has “zero tolerance” for sexual violence and recommended that Ellis resign.

The influx of women to the Capitol, too, has helped change the culture. Women make up about 29% of the Legislature — up from just 20% in 2017. Pennsylvania voters have never elected a female governor or U.S. senator.

Though that 29% still isn’t close to equal representation, that higher number makes a difference according to Dana Brown, executive director at the Pennsylvania Center for Women and Politics. The center works directly with women candidates and politicians, and said that stories of pervasive sexual harassment within the Legislature can often have a “chilling effect” that can silence or discourage women in politics from being outspoken — or from running for office in the first place.

Brown pointed to research that cites 30% female representation as a “critical mass” needed to influence policymaking and the style of business and culture within a given legislature.

“When you get to that 30 percent threshold, social science across many different disciplines indicates that is when you start to see institutional change,” Brown said.

“We’re starting to see a critical mass where we might be able to shed off some of those negative effects … getting to a point where perhaps there’s less of a stigma, less of a chilling effect [for women].”

Muth can attest to this too.

“I think the culture has changed, those that behave like that are far more cautious around someone like me … because there’s just more women,” she said.

Still, there remains work to be done, advocates say, and legislative reforms to sexual harassment policy remains an important part of that. It’s still a difficult environment for women within Pennsylvania’s Legislature, and change relies on women continuing to be outspoken about their experiences and calling for change.

Storm resigned from her position as Pennsylvania’s victims advocate earlier this year after the Republican-controlled Senate pushed forward a measure to block her from serving a second term.

Storm butted heads with former Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati over her public criticism of legislative leadership’s handling of sexual abuse and harassment, according to a report from Spotlight PA. Storm believes those Republican efforts to remove her are a result of a personal grudge against her. Scarnati publicly denied Storm’s assertion, calling it “egregious.”

She told the Caucus she has no regrets.

“I want people to know that it’s still worth it to come forward, because the loss you might experience is only temporary to all the things that you will gain,” Storm said.

“Your voice, your autonomy, helping the next person who may fall victim to that person — but also knowing that you are valued enough that you don’t deserve that.”

This story originally ran in the Sept. 14 issue of The Caucus, LNP’s newsroom covering state government.