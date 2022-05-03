On the heels of Politico's report of a leaked Supreme Court draft ruling that would, if delivered, essentially overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion case, Pennsylvania legislators and officials took to Twitter with statements.

Chief Justice Roberts on Tuesday confirmed the authenticity of leaked draft opinion in abortion case, orders investigation.

Below is a sampling of Lancaster County and statewide officials' reactions.

[You can read the Politico story here.]

BREAKING: Supreme Court appears ready to overturn Roe in a hugely important legal decision. If true, this represents the most important victory for life in a generation. The fight will now shift to the 50 states to ensure every person, including preborn, has the right to life! pic.twitter.com/uUEIRrAHc6 — Commissioner Josh Parsons (@CommissionerJP) May 3, 2022

Bunch of bougie black dudes real quiet right now who won't be so comfortable when they come for Loving v. Virginia. — Ismail |Izzy| Smith-Wade-El (@BlackSmithIzzy) May 3, 2022

My statement regarding last night's news: pic.twitter.com/QM0jT6bbjC — Senator Doug Mastriano (@SenMastriano) May 3, 2022

If this is true, it would be an enormous, life-saving victory for unborn children. https://t.co/oJB4mxfOrb — Lou Barletta – Text LOU to 81230 (@RepLouBarletta) May 3, 2022

My statement in this morning's USA TODAY: “With the decision returning the issue of abortion to the elected representatives of the people it is more important than ever to defeat the unabashedly pro-abortion @JoshShapiroPA. https://t.co/UrUYn2YaRK — Dave White for Governor (@davewhiteforgov) May 3, 2022

If true, this is of course the correct decision, both constitutionally and morally. But this leak is an outrageous attack on the Court.https://t.co/7Shyoe0NCL — Bill McSwain (@McSwainPA) May 3, 2022

The Court is right. Roe was wrongly decided. Abortion laws should be left up to the American people and their elected representatives. I look forward to supporting pro-life legislation that saves innocent lives in the U.S. Senate. https://t.co/imigvISfMI — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) May 3, 2022

Another example of Hollywood liberal Mehmet Oz’s hypocrisy. 3 years ago this month, Mehmet Oz said he was "really worried" about states undermining Roe v Wade.pic.twitter.com/eoD4HDVzXG https://t.co/jMLZ8H3mYV — Dave McCormick (@DaveMcCormickPA) May 3, 2022

THIS👇🏾is the heart of those on our side of this issue. Notice the difference? https://t.co/R4qnf6qZYT — Kathy Barnette (@Kathy4Truth) May 3, 2022

I’m the byproduct of rape. My mother was eleven when I was conceived.In the world the Left desires, I would never have been born.We need leaders with a steady hand to direct our nation through these difficult discussions. Help me by sharing my story:https://t.co/JNGw8gNts0 pic.twitter.com/lqzufvxzQR — Kathy Barnette (@Kathy4Truth) May 3, 2022

Pray for the end of Roe v Wade. This leak was intended to intimidate pro-life Justices. We must remain strong and always protect LIFE. https://t.co/ur9inGPxm4 — Carla Sands (@CarlaHSands) May 3, 2022

Women must have control over their own bodies. The stakes couldn’t be higher and we can’t rely on the courts to preserve this right. I’ll continue to fight every day to stand up for Pennsylvania women and their right to choose. https://t.co/FOXfV3drbw — AG Josh Shapiro (@PAAttorneyGen) May 3, 2022

Abortion is and will remain legal in Pennsylvania. 3 things to keep in mind: 1️⃣ An official ruling has not yet been made 2️⃣ Once #SCOTUS does rule, it’s up to states to pass legislation to change abortion laws 3️⃣ I’ll veto any anti-choice legislation that lands on my desk https://t.co/kbBGadiMMS — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 3, 2022

The Associated Press contributed to this report.