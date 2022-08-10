House Speaker Bryan Cutler said Tuesday he would object to any attempts by state Sen. Doug Mastriano to appoint alternate electors in Pennsylvania as a scheme to block a Democratic win in the 2024 presidential race.

The southern Lancaster County Republican, speaking to LNP | LancasterOnline following a Pennsylvania Chamber event in Lancaster, said the state constitution "is very clear" in precluding the Legislature from taking such a step — the same argument he says he made to then-President Donald Trump in 2020.

Cutler, reading from the Pennsylvania constitution, cited Article 7, Section 13, a passage that deals with contested elections: "The trial and determination of contested elections ... shall be by the courts of law, or by one or more of the law judges thereof."

Cutler's position puts him at odds with Mastriano, the party's gubernatorial nominee, who pushed to have the Legislature undo the certification of the 2020 presidential vote so that a slate of pro-Trump electors could be chosen.

Cutler’s comment came on the same day Mastriano was scheduled to take part in a deposition with the House Select Committee investigating the circumstances surrounding the Jan. 6th, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

The deposition, conducted remotely via video conference, ended in less than 15 minutes Tuesday morning after Mastriano’s attorney declared that committee staffers conducting the session were not in compliance with U.S. House of Representatives rules governing depositions.

Mastriano was subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 select committee in February based on his post-election meetings with Trump at the White House, and his personal participation in the post 2020 election period that culminated in the attack on the Capitol by a mob of pro-Trump supporters as the final certification of Electoral College votes was in progress.

The committee cited a Nov. 28, 2020, tweet by Mastriano that said he was pushing to have the Pennsylvania Legislature undo the Wolf Administration’s certification of the presidential vote, and directly assume the appointment of electors. The resolution did not gather any cosponsors and died in committee without action two days later.

“There is mounting evidence that the PA presidential election was compromised. If this is the case, under Article II, Section 1.2 of the US Constitution, the state legislature has the sole authority to direct the manner of selecting delegates to the Electoral College,” Mastriano tweeted.

The attempt to send Trump electors from Pennsylvania and a handful of other battleground states failed when Vice President Mike Pence declined to accept those electors as legitimate. The scheme is currently under investigation by the Department of Justice and the House January 6 Committee.

A New York Times story published last month revealed that Mastriano was considered by Trump’s team to be the Pennsylvania “point person” in this plan, but that he had needed reassurance of its legality because other Republicans had told him it was “illegal.”

Cutler said he did not speak with Mastriano personally during that period.

In the weeks before the Jan. 6 attack, Cutler sent mixed signals about whether he believed Biden’s victory was legitimate.

He joined 60 of his party’s members in the Legislature to urge Congress to reject Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes, and he joined a legal brief in support of a lawsuit brought by Texas and three other states that asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block Congress from certifying Biden’s win until all allegations of election fraud were resolved.

But in that same period, he personally told Trump the Pennsylvania Legislature could not approve an alternate slate of electors. Cutler received two phone calls from Trump in Dec. 2020 in which Trump asked about the election.

The Washington Post reported at the time that Cutler told Trump the “legislature had no power to overturn the state’s chosen slate of electors.”

In a May interview with LNP | LancasterOnline, Cutler said he explained to Trump that the Legislature is constitutionally prohibited from changing election results.

(This article contains information from The Associated Press.)

