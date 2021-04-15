Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler has tested positive for COVID-19.

Cutler is experiencing mild symptoms, he said in a statement released Thursday. He first began quarantining earlier this week, after having been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus.

In his absence, a temporary speaker will be appointed, his spokesperson said earlier this week.

Cutler, 46, was not exposed at the Capitol or at his district office in the Buck, his spokesman said. Both offices will remain open, and Cutler will continue working remotely.

“I want to thank everyone who has reached out to me in recent days and appreciate all of your thoughts and prayers,” he said in a statement.

The House is scheduled to return to session on Monday, April 19. A speaker pro tempore will be appointed ahead next week’s session.

House rules allow the speaker to appoint a substitute to fill his role for up to 10 legislative session days.

Throughout the pandemic, approximately a dozen Pennsylvania legislators have tested positive for COVID-19. This includes House leaders like Democratic Whip Rep. Jordan Harris (D., Philadelphia), as well as conservative senators known for not wearing masks like Sen. Doug Mastriano (R., Adams).