Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler is quarantining after having contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

As speaker, Cutler presides over the House of Representatives as it considers legislation. In his absence, a temporary speaker will be appointed, his spokesperson said.

The length of time Cutler will quarantine at his home in Drumore Township is still to be determined, as he awaits test results about whether he contracted COVID-19, said Mike Straub, Cutler’s communications director, in an email.

Cutler, 46, was not exposed at the Capitol or at his district office in the Buck, Straub said. Both offices will remain open, and Cutler will continue working remotely, Cutler said in a statement.

Inbox: Pa. House Speaker Bryan Cutler is quarantining due to exposure to a positive COVID-19 case. The House is scheduled to come back into session on Monday, April 19. pic.twitter.com/CAfRmPzSJH — Gillian McGoldrick (@gill_mcgoldrick) April 12, 2021

Cutler is getting tested and awaiting results, Straub said. He is feeling “well” at this time, he added.

“As many Pennsylvanians have been asked to do over the past months, I am currently under quarantine at home due to an exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19,” Cutler said in a statement. “Quarantine, social distancing, mask wearing and the vaccine are all important to reducing the spread of the virus, and I am following CDC guidelines and timelines before returning to in-person work.”

The House is scheduled to return to session on Monday, April 19. A temporary speaker will be appointed ahead of next week's House session.