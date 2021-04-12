Speaker Cutler
Buy Now

Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler presides over the House chamber for the first time after being elected at the state Capitol on Monday, June 22, 2020.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler is quarantining after having contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. 

As speaker, Cutler presides over the House of Representatives as it considers legislation. In his absence, a temporary speaker will be appointed, his spokesperson said. 

The length of time Cutler will quarantine at his home in Drumore Township is still to be determined, as he awaits test results about whether he contracted COVID-19, said Mike Straub, Cutler’s communications director, in an email.

Cutler, 46, was not exposed at the Capitol or at his district office in the Buck, Straub said. Both offices will remain open, and Cutler will continue working remotely, Cutler said in a statement.

Cutler is getting tested and awaiting results, Straub said. He is feeling “well” at this time, he added.

“As many Pennsylvanians have been asked to do over the past months, I am currently under quarantine at home due to an exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19,” Cutler said in a statement. “Quarantine, social distancing, mask wearing and the vaccine are all important to reducing the spread of the virus, and I am following CDC guidelines and timelines before returning to in-person work.”

The House is scheduled to return to session on Monday, April 19. A temporary speaker will be appointed ahead of next week's House session.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags