Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler has been in touch with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.

“Speaker Cutler has been in contact with representatives of the Jan. 6 committee,” the southern Lancaster County Republican’s spokesman said in an email.

The spokesperson, Mike Straub, did not answer specific questions about what Cutler’s communications with the committee have regarded, such as whether Cutler granted an interview to the committee or turned over evidence.

Cutler’s cooperation was first reported by USA Today’s Pennsylvania Capital bureau.

“We are barred from discussing any details of that contact while the select committee’s proceedings are still in progress,” Straub said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

The Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the United States Capitol has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and gathered tens of thousands of documents to fully examine the events that led to the attempts to overturn President Joe Biden’s win over former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Pennsylvania was a particular focus for Trump after he narrowly lost the state.

The committee likely wants to speak with Cutler about two conversations he had with former President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

Trump’s two calls to Cutler in the span of one week came after a Nov. 25 public meeting of GOP legislators in Gettysburg, at which Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis introduced a parade of Pennsylvania voters who described voting fraud they allegedly witnessed. Giuliani also repeated a number of falsehoods about the election that have been repeatedly debunked.

Cutler told LNP | LancasterOnline in December 2020 that members of Trump’s campaign – though not disclosing it was Trump himself who had contacted him – had reached out to Cutler but that Cutler “very purposely (has) not communicated” with those who had contacted him.

He added that he viewed the communication as “ex parte contact,” which is a legal term that prohibits a judge or their lawyers from communicating about a case while it is pending.

“They are specifically asking for remedies,” Cutler said of the contact with Trump’s campaign. “I’ve done my best to refer them to the appropriate folks.”

Straub later disclosed to The Washington Post at the time that Trump had asked Cutler, “What can we do to fix it?,” referring to “issues in Philadelphia, and these issues with your law.”

Cutler, in turn, told the president that the Legislature did not have the power to overturn the state’s election results or to decertify the presidential electors won by Biden, The Post reported.

Cutler is a longtime representative from Drumore Township who became the House’s top official in June 2020. At the time of the Trump calls, he publicly criticized the Department of State’s handling of the election but maintained he and his colleagues did not have the authority to overturn the results.

He joined more than 60 of his colleagues in a letter asking the state’s congressional delegation to dispute the awarding of Pennsylvania’s electoral votes for Biden but also called that just a way to keep options open while litigation was still being considered.

In the month before the Jan. 6 attack in Washington, D.C., Cutler’s home was the site of multiple protests. The most notable of these protests took place on Dec. 30, 2020, with more than 100 protesters gathering outside his home and office, following a call to action on a podcast hosted by Trump’s former adviser Steve Bannon.

At least one of the protest’s attendees – Frank Scavo, of Scranton – has been charged for his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt, and several others Jan. 6 attendees were present outside Cutler’s home on Dec. 5 and Jan. 3.

“People need to understand all of the components of every situation and not just focus on what they want to get out of it,” Cutler said on Dec. 7, 2020, in reference to efforts from the Trump campaign, his GOP state House colleagues and protesters. “It’s very dangerous when people make promises (that are) unconstitutional.”

It’s unclear when Cutler was first contacted by the congressional committee, which has been gathering evidence and interviews from state officials “as it attempts to retrace former President Donald Trump's attempts to subvert the 2020 election, particularly in four key states that swung the presidency to Joe Biden,” Politico reported Monday.

Pennsylvania, which Trump lost by almost 81,000 votes, is among the few states where Trump aggressively tried to overturn his narrow losses by repeatedly issuing baseless claims of election fraud.

Kathy Boockvar, who conducted Pennsylvania's 2020 election as secretary of state, has spoken with the committee, Politico reported. Boockvar was the target of Republican complaints both before and after the election as she and her department issued guidelines implementing the state’s new mail-in voting law.