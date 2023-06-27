State Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El said lawmakers need more information if they hope to address the statewide housing crisis, specifically data on how people are being affected.

A resolution introduced by the Lancaster city Democrat to study the relationship between housing quality and the health of Pennsylvanians passed the state House on June 26.

“Pennsylvanians are faced with two cost crises: housing and health care,” Smith-Wade-El said. “We know that these two are fundamentally linked. In our fight for safe homes and healthy communities, we need the right tools and the right data.”

Justin Eby, executive director of Lancaster County Housing & Redevelopment Authority, said the study “would be helpful in our planning efforts to utilize state and federal funding.”

Smith-Wade-El worked for the Authority prior to his election to the House last year, and he’s made housing a top policy priority. A member of the Pennsylvania Progressive Caucus, Smith-Wade-El joined the caucus’ efforts to add $200 million for the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency in the state’s 2023-24 budget, and $200 million of recurring funding for the Whole Home Repairs Program,

The Democratic-controlled House passed its proposed budget in early June, but Republicans have repeatedly said they do not support the total price tag and promise to cut back on the proposed spending, which could include the additional funding for Whole Home Repairs.

As a study resolution, Smith-Wade-El’s legislation does not need approval by the Senate and will go directly to the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee, a nonpartisan research arm of the Legislature that will conduct the study.

Chris Latta, executive director of the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee, said the housing and health study is mandated to be finished within the year.

“I hope we can complete our work in six months,” Latta said. “However, that depends on data availability and where HR 66 falls in the line of pending projects.”

A team of three will conduct the study, which is estimated to cost $125,000 to $150,000, according to Latta.

Smith-Wade-El’s resolution passed in a 110-93 vote without any votes from Lancaster County Republican lawmakers.

Jason Gottesman, spokesperson for Republican Leader Bryan Cutler, of Drumore Township, said Cutler opposed the resolution because he thinks the House should be voting on bills related to the budget. The Legislature is required to pass a new state budget before July 1.

