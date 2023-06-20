Tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians could see a $15 minimum wage by 2026 under a proposal passed Tuesday by the state House.

Approved in a 103-100 vote, the state’s minimum wage would rise to $11 an hour for 2024 and increase incrementally to $15 per hour by Jan. 1, 2026 — after which the wage would be tied to the rate of inflation.

Tipped workers would also see their hourly rate rise to 60% of the minimum wage starting next year; the rate is currently set at $2.38.

Democrat Mike Sturla was the only representative from Lancaster County to sponsor the legislation prior to Tuesday’s floor vote.

During the near two-hour floor debate, Sturla said he got his first job when he was 13 and made minimum wage as a dishwasher in a local restaurant, the only job available to him at the time.

“I heard one member say, ‘You know if you don’t like the job you have with your employer, just go and get another one.’ It’s just not that simple,” Sturla said. “We’re not even talking about a living wage, we’re just talking about something that’s remotely close to reasonable.”

Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El, D-Lancaster City, also voted for the bill and has been an advocate for a minimum wage increase throughout his first year in the General Assembly. He is co-sponsor of legislation that would raise the minimum wage to $21 an hour.

Every Republican representative from Lancaster County voted against the bill.

“The free market will take care of wage needs, as it has before this bill was drafted. This is why I voted against the bill,” said Rep. Steve Mentzer, R-Manheim Township.

House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler of Drumore Township agreed that the market will regulate itself. During floor debate on the bill, he said the root of the issue Democrats are trying to solve with a minimum wage increase is the rising cost of living in Pennsylvania.

“To somehow imply that this bill is the silver bullet to our economic problems is simply wrong,” Cutler said.

Negotiations over the wage increase have been an essential part of Democrats’ plan for the new budget year, which starts July 1. Some Democrats are hopeful that a companion bill in the state Senate, introduced by Republican Dan Laughlin of Erie, indicates that the two parties can reach agreement on raising the minimum wage.

Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman of Indiana County said the Republican-led Senate will consider a “middle ground for an increase to the minimum wage,” but $15 is “not viable.”

The current $7.25 per hour wage floor hasn’t changed since 2009, the last time the federal minimum was raised. Pennsylvania Democrats have introduced several bills in recent sessions hoping to increase the state’s minimum, but those attempts failed.

A 2022 Minimum Wage Report from the state Department of Labor and Industry said that roughly 63,000 Pennsylvania workers earn the minimum wage.

Local business associations are advocating against the House bill.

Heather Valudes, president of the Lancaster County Chamber of Business, said her organization has historically opposed minimum wages, but the group could support a raise that is “logical, predictable, and fair to both employers and employees.”

“Any increase can put pressure on wages for other employees, as well as potentially increasing costs for consumers,” Valudes said. “Additionally, proposals that are excessive or require a more significant increase over time will continue to increase these pressures.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the estimated hourly pay for a full-time employee in Lancaster County is about $27 an hour in 2022.

The legislation wouldn’t change much for many of the cash crop farms in Lancaster County, according to Kaleb Long, president of the Lancaster County Farm Bureau.

Many of the entry-level positions on Long’s farm start around $15 an hour, but “as soon as they are trained” they get paid around $20 an hour. Long said this is common around the county for the type of agriculture jobs that require skills with machinery.

“I don’t know that, by and large, that a minimum wage increase in the current job market is going to change things a whole lot for the farmer side of things,” Long said.

He said farms employing immigrants for temporary agriculture work through the federal H-2A program could see a raise; but according to Cornell University, Pennsylvania H-2A workers already made more than $15 an hour in 2022 and consistently receive annual increases.

The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau opposes the bill and recommends an exemption for businesses that hire workers under the age of 18.