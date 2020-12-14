The next stage of the 2020 election will happen today when the 59th Electoral College in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania casts its vote for president of the United States.

Twenty people from across the state will gather in Harrisburg at noon to cast their votes on behalf of 3,458,229 voters who voted for President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

Instead of meeting at the Capitol in Harrisburg in the chamber of the state House of Representatives, this year's gathering will take place in the Forum Auditorium, across from the Harrisburg Capitol Complex.

You can view the Electoral College meeting in its entirety when it begins at noon today. A livestream for the meeting is below.

