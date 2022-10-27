Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz campaigned at a suburban Lancaster retirement community Wednesday morning, the day after participating in a televised debate with Democratic opponent John Fetterman.

The former TV doctor reiterated familiar themes while speaking to about 100 residents of Homestead Village in East Hempfield Township.

When Oz arrived, event organizers presented him with a rose, which is symbolic of the city of Lancaster. Oz said he would share the flower with his wife, Lisa, who was in the audience.

Oz opened his speech saying he wanted to steer away from partisan politics and stick to discussing the issues and their solutions. He polished many of the same points he made Tuesday night, including his stances on immigration, education and the economy.

Oz spent the night after the debate in Lititz and had breakfast in Manheim before visiting the retirement community at 10 a.m., one of Oz’s campaign staffers said.

The event was organized by residents of Homestead Village.