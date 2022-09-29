Republican Mehmet Oz has narrowed Democrat John Fetterman’s lead to three percentage points in Pennsylvania’s pivotal U.S. Senate race, according to a new Franklin & Marshall College poll released today.

Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, holds a 45% to 42% lead over Oz, a TV celebrity heart surgeon, according to the poll released by F&M’s Center for Opinion Research. That figure includes poll participants who lean toward each candidate. Fetterman’s margin is down from a 9-point lead in the F&M poll conducted in August.

The Senate race is within the poll’s margin of error, meaning either candidate could win a race that could determine which party controls the Senate in 2023. The poll of 517 registered voters, conducted Sept. 19-25, has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.6 percent.

The poll also shows Democrat Josh Shapiro, the state attorney general, continuing to dominate his opponent in the governor’s race, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, of Franklin County.

In a twist, the poll reveals 77% of Oz supporters favor Mastriano for governor, while 97% of Fetterman supporters back Shapiro, of Montgomery County, said Berwood Yost, the poll director. So roughly 11 percent of Oz’s supporters say they are voting for Shapiro. (About 10% are undecided.)

“Shapiro is attracting more Oz voters than Mastriano is attracting Fetterman voters,” said Yost.

Measured by the volume of TV ads aired and money raised, the contest to succeed Sen. Pat Toomey, the two-term Republican who opted against running for reelection, is the marquee race in Pennsylvania’s Nov. 8 election. Already, it’s one of one of the most expensive races in the nation, with Fetterman, of Allegheny County, and Oz, of Montgomery County, spending a combined $38 million, and outside groups spending $17 million more, much of it on advertising, according to Opensecrets.org.

In his TV ads, Oz has continued to hammer Fetterman, chairman of the state Board of Pardons, for being soft on crime, dodging debates, and failing to be transparent about his health after suffering a stroke four days before the May primary.

Fetterman agreed to one debate in late October – which will come after mail-in ballots have been received by many voters. But it was months after the stroke before Fetterman began to provide details about his condition, saying he experiences auditory processing problems and jumbles words at times when speaking.

The Democrat’s ads, meanwhile, blast multi-millionaire Oz for having lived in New Jersey before the race began and not being “one of us.”

Tale of two races

While Oz was gaining ground in his race, his GOP ticketmate, Mastriano, saw Shapiro’s lead grow in the closely watched governor’s race. Shapiro led Mastriano 51% to 37% when leaning voters are included, the F&M poll found. Shapiro’s margin was larger — 47% to 30% — when voters were asked for whom they would vote if the election were held today.

“In the Senate race, you can see Oz’s advertising (on crime) has dragged down Fetterman,” said Yost. “As of now, Fetterman has not had a good response.”

Fetterman is out with a new ad attempting a stronger response on crime, Yost said. The ad features Montgomery County Sheriff Sean Kilkenny saying Fetterman gave “a second chance to those who deserved it.” including non-violent offenders and marijuana users. Kilkenny says in the ad, “Dr. Oz doesn’t know a thing about crime.”

Fetterman “has advocated for decriminalizing heroin, voted to pardon first-degree murderers, and argued for the mass release of one-third of Pennsylvania's inmate population,” Brittany Yanick, Oz’s Communications Director, said in a news release this week

Mastriano, a retired Army officer, is a far-right Republican who claims the 2020 election was stolen from former President Trump. Some mainstream Republicans made an 11th-hour bid to block Mastriano in the May primary, and a few prominent Republicans are publicly backing Shapiro.

The Republican Governors Association has not shelled out money for Mastriano and he hasn’t had the cash for a TV advertising campaign. He might be able to do some limited advertising with the more than $3 million cash on hand listed in his most recent campaign finance report, but Shapiro’s own report shows him with $11 million on hand. Throughout the race, Shapiro has raised $37.5 million to Mastriano’s nearly $4 million

“Basically not much has changed in the governor’s race,” Yost said.

When asked which candidate “best understands the concerns of Pennsylvanians,” 49% said Shapiro, 31% answered Mastriano, and 20% didn’t know.

With Republicans as the opposition party in Washington, they should hold a decided historic advantage – typically, the party opposed to the sitting president makes gains in midterm elections. Driving the GOP’s advantage is that many Republicans and conservatives say they are “worse off” than last year, as well as one-fourth of Democrats and almost half of independents, according to the F&M poll’s findings.

Only one-in-four voters thinks the state and nation are moving in the right direction, the poll found.

GOP advantage

“The Biden numbers are a real problem,” said Yost, referring to President Joe Biden’s voter approval numbers and their implications for Democrats running this year. “His numbers are just awful.”

About one-in-three voters say Biden is doing an “excellent” or “good” job. Biden’s rating is lower than Trump’s and Obama’s at the same point during their tenure. Both presidents saw major losses in the 2018 and 2010 midterms, respectively.

Biden gets his highest ratings for his leadership on climate change and infrastructure improvements, but negative ratings for creating new jobs and handling of immigration issues.