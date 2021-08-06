A group falsely claiming that the 2020 presidential election in Pennsylvania was riven with fraud is preparing to go door to door in Lancaster County so its members can conduct their own audit of last November’s results.

Mike Miller, an Ephrata-area financial adviser with an office in Manheim Township, leads the Audit the Vote PA Lancaster effort. He refused to answer questions when reached by LNP | LancasterOnline last Friday, but a July 29 post he made on the Free PA of Lancaster County’s Facebook page invited others to “help with (a) doorknocking effort.”

“How are you going to ‘Free PA’ if you don’t stand up to people who steal your vote?” Miller wrote in the post.

How Audit the Vote PA Lancaster plans to audit last year’s election is described with few details. On a channel managed by Miller on the Telegram messaging app, Miller wrote: “There are volunteer teams door-knocking specific homes in Lancaster County regarding election integrity … asking about 8 specific questions, recording their response, and submitting the surveys. Teams work in pairs for safety and witness and are assigned specific addresses … .”

As of Thursday afternoon, the channel had 49 members. Prospective volunteers are asked by Miller to sign a non-disclosure agreement before any details are shared.

The 6-page NDA posted on the Telegram channel forbids the signer from disclosing any information about Audit the Vote that’s not otherwise public. For example, it forbids the sharing of “(a)ny planning, plans or plan implementation (collectively ‘Plans’) by, of, or for ATVPA related to the activities of ATVPA including, without limitation, such Plans related to vote/voter/voting audits, any media or political activities related thereto and/or any legal Plan(s) or lawsuit(s) in furtherance thereof.”

Given Miller’s affiliation with the statewide Audit the Vote group, it’s possible that the door-to-door work in Lancaster could mirror what occurred last week in York County. The York Daily Record reported that a group identifying itself as an “elections integrity committee” knocked on the doors of residents and asked them who they voted for.

York County officials said the effort was not county sanctioned, and President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said the matter had been referred to law enforcement. The head of York County’s Democratic Party, in an interview with the YDR, likened the door-to-door visits to “voter intimidation and attempts to suppress voters in the future.”

In Lancaster County, Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, who heads the board of elections, said Miller’s group was not affiliated with county government and he had not had contact with its members.

“Citizens have the right to exercise their constitutional rights, in this case, free speech and assembly, among others,” he said via email. “People are accustomed to seeing groups, politically affiliated and non-partisan, going door to door to perform surveys, pass out literature, register people to vote, raise funds, etc., and know that they have the right to either oblige or not.”

But D’Agostino, who along with Commissioner Josh Parsons comprises the board’s 2-1 Republican majority, sidestepped the question of whether or not he believes fraud occurred in the 2020 election that he oversaw. Parsons did not respond to a request for comment.

Commissioner Craig Lehman, the board’s sole Democrat, said “the 2020 election was free and fair … there was no widespread fraud in Lancaster County.”

Kirk Radanovic, chair of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County, said he did not know Miller and was unaware of the audit effort, which he said is not associated with the party.

Diane Topakian, chair of the Lancaster County Democratic Committee, said Republican politicians were to blame for allowing conspiracies about the election to spread unchallenged.

“I think there has been enough audits, the election has been certified at every level,” she said. “I think that (this group) should be ashamed of themselves and the (state) representatives are the ones who should comment on this because they are focused on this instead of passing COVID recovery bills.”

A door-to-door canvassing effort in Lancaster by Miller may be looking to see if people listed in public records as having voted in the 2020 actually live at the addresses listed on their registration forms. They may also be trying to verify whether people listed as voting by mail in the election can confirm they requested and submitted their ballots.

Miller has also shared a document that claims voter registration rolls were somehow manipulated to give Democrats an edge in the county. But no evidence has ever emerged that there was any fraudulent voting in Lancaster County in 2020, and no law enforcement or county official has said otherwise. A handful of fraud cases have been reported in other parts of Pennsylvania and, in more than one case, involved Trump voters submitting ballots for dead relatives.

Miller was a vocal presence at several rallies held in December and early January where supporters of former President Donald Trump sought to pressure state legislators to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state. Miller was present at a protest outside House Speaker Bryan Cutler’s district office in Quarryville on Dec. 30, and later that day outside Cutler’s home in Peach Bottom. He told the crowd in Quarryville that the U.S. Constitution gave Pennsylvania’s General Assembly the power to strip Biden’s electors.

The Republican leaders of the Legislature declined to act unilaterally in January to strip Pennsylvania’s electors from Biden. Legislators endorsed multiple lawsuits seeking to overturn the state’s presidential results, but every case was ultimately rejected by federal courts.

Mastriano’s audit

Audit the Vote PA Lancaster’s effort comes at a time when its parent organization, Audit the Vote PA, is pressuring state lawmakers to embrace an audit effort pushed by state Sen. Doug Mastriano, a Franklin County Republican who’s expected to run for governor next year.

On July 7, Mastriano, in his role as chairman of the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee, sent letters to three of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties (Philadelphia, Tioga and York), asking them to participate in a Arizona-style forensic investigation of the 2020 election. The three counties did not comply, prompting Mastriano to promise subpoenas would be issued within weeks. Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration, meanwhile, has told counties not to comply and warned that turning over voting machines to outside auditors could result in their decertification for use in future elections.

As for what Mastriano envisions for the audit, he has repeatedly pointed to the months-long review of ballots in Arizona’s largest county that was ordered by that state’s Senate and conducted by outside consultants.

“As we go through the ballots, my desire is to recount them, but also forensically analyze with photographic material whether the ballots were copied or filled in by a human,” Mastriano told former Trump adviser Steve Bannon last month. As reported by the Associated Press, he went on to say he planned to study what type of paper was used, look for what he called software “shenanigans” and review the chain of custody for the ballots.