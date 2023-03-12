Halfway through a two-year trial period, the Lancaster County health advisory council has produced two reports for the public – one on the emergence of measles in Ohio, and the other on a wave of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections that sprang up earlier this winter.

That’s the extent of the nine-member council’s public-facing work. The two short summaries can be found in documents posted on the county’s website, though nowhere prominent.

Formed at a time when the public health response to COVID-19 weighed heavily on public life, the volunteer council comprised of health care professionals and local government officials has not assessed the county’s response to the pandemic, which infected tens of thousands of residents and claimed the lives of more than 1,750 people, according to the county medical examiner’s office.

More:

The county leaders who created the council say it’s serving an important function by bringing leaders of the area’s four major health systems together in one room to discuss public health challenges.

The council grew out of a public debate in 2021 on whether Lancaster County should form an independent health department. Of the seven Pennsylvania counties with populations greater than 500,000, Lancaster is the only one without one.

County governments have the option to form a health department through a 1951 state law. Under the law, the state funds most of a department’s operations if counties follow certain requirements.

Republican commissioners Ray D’Agostino, who came up with the idea of an advisory council, and Josh Parsons balked at the idea of forming a health department in 2021, arguing it would be costly and that state regulations would give the board of commissioners a lack of control over it.

The advisory council would still be able to formulate a cohesive county response to public health issues, they said, without the added costs and state regulations health departments must follow.

Year One

Including its first meeting a year ago, the health advisory council has so far met six times. Originally set to meet once a month, the council is scheduled to meet just four times in 2023. The scaled back schedule reflects the fact that health care executives on the committee had trouble incorporating the council into their schedules on a monthly basis, according to the council chair, Diane Garber, emergency director for East Hempfield Township.

In addition, “There just isn't a lot of new information month to month,” said Garber, the designated spokesperson for the council and the only member of the advisory body who agreed to speak with LNP | LancasterOnline.

Over its first year, the council produced several guidance documents on different disease outbreaks, Garber said, including the flu, measles, RSV, monkeypox, COVID-19 and polio.

Information on RSV and measles is still online, but the other reports aren’t.

Health and Medical Preparedness Coordinator Violet De Stefano also told the council in 2022 that the county’s emergency management agency was working on a comprehensive review of the county’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to meeting minutes.

In April, she said the county had decided not to publish the report and instead keep it for internal review only. In 2021, Parsons said the review would help county officials compare Lancaster County’s public health response to COVID-19 to that of other counties in Pennsylvania.

A county spokesperson said Friday he wasn’t able to find out why the report did not end up being released publicly in time for this story.

LNP | LancasterOnline has filed a public records request for the report.

In its six meetings so far, the council has also discussed research on the question of whether 5G wireless technology has health effects for humans, a concern raised by Lancaster County resident Richard Myers. The council reviewed research into 5G and discussed it at a meeting in September.

“There is not yet enough research in peer-reviewed, epidemiological, longitudinal medical studies whether due to the short time 5G has been in widespread use or due to the need for the research not being recognized,” the council concluded, according to meeting minutes.

Members also discussed the avian influenza that swept through Lancaster County farms last year, and a potential plan to provide a one-stop-shop list of resources for people lacking adequate access to health care. That list could complement the United Way of Lancaster County’s 211 hotline, which guides callers to various health care and social services that are available but not always easy to find, Garber said.

A question surrounding that idea, the council chair said, is whether 211 is already doing the job well enough that an additional service is unnecessary.

“Is 211 what we should be putting out there (instead)?” Garber said. “Is it that well-designed and that well-utilized that it meets 95% of the need and the rest of the 5% can go on Google or something?”

What it can’t do

Whether Lancaster County should create a freestanding health department was a political issue when it was raised in 2021. Municipal governments in largely Democratic areas of the county, including Lancaster city, Manheim Township and Columbia, passed resolutions urging the county commissioners to move forward with a new department.

The issue is likely to be a campaign issue in this year’s municipal elections. Two Democrats looking to run for commissioner – health care administrator Alice Yoder and Lancaster City Council Member Janet Diaz – favor the formation of a county health department. The third Democrat likely to run, former Eastern Lancaster County School District Superintendent Bob Hollister, said he’s not certain the county needs a health department but wants to review the issue more.

“I'm not closed to the idea of a health department if that's required, but let's make sure it's required,” Hollister said.

With a public health background, Yoder said the advisory council is a good start, but there are crucial differences that make a county health department more valuable.

“A health department first and foremost would give the county the authority to collect information, share it and analyze it all with confidential measures,” Yoder said. “The department would then be able to identify threats and respond to them quickly.”

Right now, she said, Lancaster County officials rely on the state to collect health data from hospitals and share it with them. A health department would put the county in the driver’s seat, able to collect health data from every system in real time.

“​​It’s about avoiding all sorts of diseases, seeing trends early on to start identifying solutions so it doesn’t really get bigger than what it would be,” Yoder said.

A county health department would also be able to organize a contact tracing system in the event of another pandemic, Yoder said, unlike during COVID-19, when state health officials struggled to handle contract tracing efforts across Pennsylvania, including in Lancaster County.

“The most important thing of course in a pandemic was to make those calls quickly, get the (test) results quickly, contact the person quickly and contact their contacts quickly, you avoid the spreading COVID-19,” Yoder said. “That would then reduce the amount of deaths you would have in your community.”

The year ahead

The council last met in January, with members discussing additional ways competing health systems could collaborate on public health issues, D’Agostino said. A representative from the Penn State Cancer Institute also gave a report on health disparities in cancer and various community engagement programs it runs in Central Pennsylvania.

With just one year since its creation, D’Agostino said the council is still figuring out how the health systems can help the county with its communications and emergency response.

“I am pleased. I see definite signs of working together, and I see signs of benefit to the community,” D’Agostino said, citing the informational documents posted on RSV and measles.

“Just figuring out how to do that as a group took a little bit of time, but I think they've got it down now,” the commissioner said.

D’Agostino conceded that county officials have not promoted the advisory council’s guidance. He said the county’s new communications director, Michael Fitzpatrick, could take that on at some point.

The advisory council will likely play a role in assessing Lancaster County’s preparedness for a train derailment like the recent disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, D’Agostino said.

But the commissioner was not ready to say he will definitely support extending the council into future years. The charter passed by D’Agostino and fellow Republican Commissioner Josh Parsons in 2021 limits the council to a two-year run.

When asked if Lancaster County residents could trust the health information the council has produced, which the commissioners approve before releasing to the public, D’Agostino said ​there's plenty of resources and information about public health issues.

“So, I'm not going to be a judge as to who has got the best information, I think people need to be able to do their own research, and come to their own conclusions.”

Health Advisory Council Members Dr. Mike Ripchinski Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Chief physician executive Dr. Scott Snyder Independent doctor Dr. Susanne Scott Independent doctor Deborah Willwerth UPMC Lititz President Loren Miller Elizabeth Township Administrator Dolores Reidenbach Jewel David Ministries Director and Christian Counselor Diane Garber East Hempfield Township Emergency Services Coordinator Dr. David J. Gasperack Wellspan Health Family physician Michael Bromirski Hempfield School District Superintendent