HARRISBURG — Members of the Pennsylvania Legislature have returned more than half a million dollars of their pay raises to the state Treasury since 2008.

The number of legislators who sent money back peaked in 2009 — the height of the Great Recession— when 125 lawmakers returned a total of $142,000. In 2021, only six lawmakers returned anything.

Since 2008, the Legislature has received more than $9.5 million in total pay raises — an amount reflecting the collective value of the raises since that year. The raises are the result of a 1995 law that ties legislators’ annual cost-of-living adjustments (i.e., their guaranteed raises) to the inflation rate of the southeastern region of Pennsylvania.

A number of legislators return the amount of their raise year-by-year. In some cases, legislator give back only the value of the current year’s raise, keeping higher pay levels that came the year prior. This effectively sets these lawmakers’ salaries at the level their colleagues enjoyed the previous year.

Rep. Patty Kim, a Harrisburg Democrat, is the only lawmaker who has maintained her salary at the amount it was when she was first elected in 2012. Last year, she returned $7,800 of her salary to the state. Kim was not available for comment on whether she will do the same this year.

It should be noted that some lawmakers donate their raises to various charities every year. But there is no way to independently document how much every legislator donated to nonprofits.

State Treasury records on how lawmakers handled raises only go back to 2008, but they indicate that some candidates on the ballot this year have kept most of their raises while in office.

Sen. Doug Mastriano, a Franklin County Republican who took office in 2019 and is his party’s 2022 gubernatorial nominee, accepted the COLA in 2021. This year, he sponsored a bill to eliminate the annual pay increase, a proposal currently stuck in committee.

Mastriano did not answer whether he would take this year’s raise if his bill or a similar one fails, but he has never returned his raises to the Treasury in his relatively short time as a legislator. In 2020, the Legislature as a whole declined to accept their automatic pay increase.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro served in the state House from 2005 to 2012, seeing his salary grow from $72,000 to $83,000 over that time, thanks to the COLA. He was one of the lawmakers that returned the raise in 2009, but he did not return the majority of his COLA in subsequent years.

Since 2017, when he became attorney general, his salary increased from $160,000 to $177,000. Reports show that Shapiro has not returned any amount of his COLA since then. He is currently the Democratic nominee facing Mastriano in the governor’s race.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman took office in 2019 and is campaigning for the U.S. Senate. He made $178,940 in 2022, up from $163,000 when he took office. Records from the Treasury show that he has not returned any amount of his COLA while in office.