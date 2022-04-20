Two prominent figures in the culture wars embroiling American politics are set to speak in Lancaster this week at separate, unrelated events.

On Thursday night, journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones is scheduled to appear at St. James Episcopal Church in downtown Lancaster as part of a lecture series convened by CHI St. Joseph Children's Health. Two days after the Hannah-Jones event, conservative activist Charlie Kirk will be the featured speaker at Dayspring Christian Academy’s “Remember America” series, to be held at the Lancaster County Convention Center.

Hannah-Jones, 46, led The New York Times’s Pulitzer Prize winning 1619 Project, which traced economic and political inequality in the current era to the arrival of enslaved Africans in Virginia 400 years ago.

Kirk, 28, is the founder of Turning Point USA, which seeks to educate young conservatives and assist their activism, especially on college campuses. He is a regular speaker at conservative conferences and a frequent guest on conservative-leaning media outlets.

Hannah-Jones and the 1619 Project have been blasted for insisting that the effects of slavery, an institution outlawed more than 150 years ago, continues to shape today’s economic, legal and educational systems. The reaction to the project inspired the conservative campaign against “critical race theory” in public schools, leading to angry confrontations between parents and school administrators across the country, though its defenders note that CRT, as it is called, is an intellectual framework taught and used in higher education and is not routinely a part of elementary or high school curricula.

Kirk, meanwhile, has made his name as a provocateur, encouraging college students to report liberal bias in the classroom. He also campaigned against CRT and specifically attacked Hannah-Jones, calling her “a racist and a liar,” saying the 1619 project is “anti-American.”

He has consistently advanced Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen, and he helped organize the January 6 rally that later devolved into the attack on the U.S. Congress. More recently, in March, Kirk was suspended from Twitter for misgendering Rachel Levine, the transgender woman and former Pennsylvania health secretary who now serves as one of the top officials at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Kirk also drew significant attention in October when an attendee of one of his events asked “when do we get to use the guns,” insisting he was not joking and asking where the line was for using violence against political enemies. Kirk denounced the remark, but only on the grounds that it was not a tactically efficient means to achieving their goals.

Different approaches

That Hannah-Jones and Kirk are scheduled to speak in the county within days of each other is a scheduling coincidence, yet they are linked to each other by the heated debate and stark divisions regarding race and equal justice.

Stephen Medvic, the director of the Center for Politics and Public Affairs at Franklin & Marshall College, said Kirk and Hannah-Jones are “often described as controversial.” But, he said, “the comparison really ends there.”

Hannah-Jones, Medvic said, “is a serious journalist and thinker who has won a number of prestigious awards, including a MacArthur ‘genius grant’ and a Pulitzer Prize. Her goals are primarily intellectual.”

Kirk, however, “is a provocateur,” Medvic continued. “As a political operative and the founder of an ideological advocacy group, his goals are primarily about the pursuit of political power.”

Medvic added, “(T)he changes they want, and their approach to realizing those changes, couldn't be more different.”

The events

Hannah-Jones’ appearance is part of the CHI St. Joseph’s “Conversations on Health Communities” lecture series and is sponsored by the Steinman Foundation and the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund. The Steinman Foundation is a local, independent family foundation funded by the companies that make up Steinman Communications; those companies include LNP Media Group, publisher of LNP | LancasterOnline.

At the event, according to the sponsor, “we will discuss her vision of a healthy community, the challenges she has witnessed as communities have worked toward healthier, empowering cultures, the examples of success she has witnessed, and her thoughts on how communities locally, across the United States and throughout the world can strive to create environments where every child, resident and family can thrive.”

The “Remember America” event at which Kirk will speak “is designed to remind Americans of their unique heritage of liberty that was founded upon biblical principles,” according to the Dayspring Academy’s website.

Past speakers include former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Dr. Ben Carson and journalist Glenn Beck.

“He’s a pretty well-known figure in the ed(ucation) sphere now, with Turning Point being involved in a number of colleges and even high schools, I believe,” Dayspring Headmaster Dan Stone said. “Our theme for the evening is ‘Faith, Courage and Liberty,’ and we believe that a lot of what Charlie has to say really fits the theme.”

Stone said he hasn’t specifically discussed with Kirk what he will be speaking about, but he expects it will be on the cultural and religious issues of which Kirk has become a frequent commentator.

Turning Point in E-town

The visit will be Kirk’s first to Lancaster County, but not for Turning Point USA itself.

Last fall, controversy surrounded a planned speech by Turning Point USA political commentator Joe Basrawi at Elizabethtown College.

Basrawi had been invited by the college chapter to give a speech titled “Critical Hate Theory.”

Before it could take place, the event was canceled by Nichole Gonzalez, Dean of Students & Executive Director for College Diversity because it had not received the proper approval before being advertised, she later said at a student senate meeting.

An email from chapter president Alexander Russo, published by the Philadelphia-based student civil liberties group FIRE, claimed that Gonzales also took issue with the content of Basrawi speech and said the university did not have enough time to provide counter-balance and protection for marginalized communities.

The event was later held off-campus under the title “Canceled on Campus” and drew the ire of some conservatives online, and landed Gonzales on the “Professor Watchlist,” a project Turning Point USA says is designed to “expose and document college professors who discriminate against conservatives students and advance leftist propaganda.”