Anater, who won a special election 18 months ago to serve as clerk, did not enjoy the typical benefits that come with incumbency. Not only did the county party remain neutral in the primary, but she spent much of the past nine months locked in a dispute with county Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons over her office’s performance. Both commissioners donated to Woods’ campaign and publicly endorsed her.
Woods, 48, threw herself into politics in 2020 after refusing to close her doggie daycare business during COVID-related lockdowns.
Within the next two years, Woods was elected Republican committee chair in the Elizabethtown area and helped state Rep. Tom Jones win election to the Legislature in 2022.
In only her second year as clerk of courts, Anater, 51, has found herself in the middle of several public controversies, including her reporting to county administrators the existence of personal and political files on an office computer network used by her predecessor, Pfurisch.
According to Anater, her office also found 2,700 cases over the past decade in which the office failed to process driver’s license suspensions. The discovery came to light after the district attorney’s office pointed out a case missed by the clerk’s office under Anater’s leadership.
On top of that, Anater admitted ruining a paving job outside the courthouse garage by driving her car through it.
But behind the scenes, Anater says she has revamped the struggling department. It’s now fully staffed, she said, and her office has instituted procedures to catch filings, such as driver’s license suspensions, that have fallen through the cracks in the past.
The clerk of courts race was the only county row office to see a Republican primary challenge. All the other incumbent row officers up for reelection this year – District Attorney Heather Adams, Sheriff Chris Leppler, Treasurer Amber Martin, Prothonotary Andy Spade, Register of Wills Anne Cooper and Coroner Stephen Diamantoni – were unopposed.
Democrats filed to run for just two row offices. Catherina Celosse is running unopposed for Register of Wills and will advance to face Cooper in the fall. Tara Ruby is running unopposed for clerk of courts and will face Woods in the fall.
School District of Lancaster School Board member and candidate, Kareena Rios, hands a brochure to Kevin Ressler at San Juan Bautista in 7W-1P where they waited for voters to show up on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. There were about 6 voters by 9:15 A.M.
Judge of Elections for 7W-7P, Doug Byler, right, sits with Keisha Jones, left, and Joyce Brown, as they pass the time waiting for voters to show up inside of Franklin Terrace on Almanac Avenue on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Both 7W-5P and 7W-7P vote at this building, and there were a total of six voters by 8:45 A.M.
Judge of Elections for 7W-5P, Thomas Cunrod, Sherri Ross-Wieneke and Lynne Cunrod, share a conversation as they waited for voters to show up inside of Franklin Terrace on Almanac Avenue on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Both 7W-5P and 7W-7P vote at this building, and there were a total of six voters by 8:45 A.M.
As volunteer, Desmond Oman waited for voters to show up outside of Franklin Terrace on Almanac Avenue, his mother, Tene Darby, right, who is running for Lancaster City Council, stopped by to bring him a breakfast sandwich on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Both 7W-5P and 7W-7P vote at this building, and there were a total of six voters by 8:45 A.M.
Kaeleb Connelly speaks with Jennifer V. Eaton, a School Board member of the School District of Lancaster, outside Brightside Opportunities Center, where they waited for voters to show up on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. There were about 19 voters by 10:00 A.M.
Jeanette Arnold of Lancaster, watches her ballott go through the scanner inside Brightside Opportunities Center, where they waited for voters to show up on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. There were about 19 voters by 10:00 A.M.
Republican judge candidates Shawn McLaughlin, left, Christina Parsons, center, and Todd Brown smile for a picture as the wait for primary election results at Republican headquarters Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
