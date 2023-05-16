With 100% of precincts reporting, Nicky Woods of Elizabethtown led incumbent Mary Anater with 62% of the vote, a win for Republican leaders who had endorsed Woods’ candidacy.

“The voters of Lancaster County value integrity, conservative values and competent candidates — and are not swayed by mudslinging,” Woods said Tuesday night.

Anater, who won a special election 18 months ago to serve as clerk, did not enjoy the typical benefits that come with incumbency. Not only did the county party remain neutral in the primary, but she spent much of the past nine months locked in a dispute with county Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons over her office’s performance. Both commissioners donated to Woods’ campaign and publicly endorsed her.

Woods, 48, threw herself into politics in 2020 after refusing to close her doggie daycare business during COVID-related lockdowns.

Within the next two years, Woods was elected Republican committee chair in the Elizabethtown area and helped state Rep. Tom Jones win election to the Legislature in 2022.

In only her second year as clerk of courts, Anater, 51, has found herself in the middle of several public controversies, including her reporting to county administrators the existence of personal and political files on an office computer network used by her predecessor, Pfurisch.

According to Anater, her office also found 2,700 cases over the past decade in which the office failed to process driver’s license suspensions. The discovery came to light after the district attorney’s office pointed out a case missed by the clerk’s office under Anater’s leadership.

On top of that, Anater admitted ruining a paving job outside the courthouse garage by driving her car through it.

But behind the scenes, Anater says she has revamped the struggling department. It’s now fully staffed, she said, and her office has instituted procedures to catch filings, such as driver’s license suspensions, that have fallen through the cracks in the past.

The clerk of courts race was the only county row office to see a Republican primary challenge. All the other incumbent row officers up for reelection this year – District Attorney Heather Adams, Sheriff Chris Leppler, Treasurer Amber Martin, Prothonotary Andy Spade, Register of Wills Anne Cooper and Coroner Stephen Diamantoni – were unopposed.

Democrats filed to run for just two row offices. Catherina Celosse is running unopposed for Register of Wills and will advance to face Cooper in the fall. Tara Ruby is running unopposed for clerk of courts and will face Woods in the fall.