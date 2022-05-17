Poll workers at several polling places in Lancaster and Lebanon Counties reported great weather and steady turnout for Tuesday’s primary election, though the day started slowly for some.

“I have been out here since 6:30, and it has been steady since the polls opened at 7," said volunteer Melissa Carmen at the Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church Lodge in Elizabethtown, in the newly redrawn 98th state Legislative District, which represents a swath of Lancaster County and parts of Lebanon County. “I was unsure what to predict for the turnout today. It’s hard to predict, but I’m pleased there’s been no down time.

“We really just thank everyone who came out today to vote,” Carmen added. “No matter who they vote for, it’s good to see the turnout in person compared to the last two years. I had friends come out who haven’t in a while.”

“It’s been a trickle so far,” said Craig Tomko, a Tom Jones campaign volunteer sitting outside the Campbelltown Volunteer Fire Company in Lebanon County.

The three-way GOP primary race for the open 98th seat is between Lu Ann Fahndrich, a Mount Joy Borough council member and longtime state House staffer; Jones, a business owner, East Donegal Township supervisor and the Donegal GOP area chairman; and Faith Bucks, the owner of a chiropractic practice and a South Londonderry Township, Lebanon County, supervisor, who is also a former legislative aide. The winner of the GOP primary will face Mark Temons, a West Donegal Township resident whose occupation is listed as construction design.

“Today has been slow and steady all day with turnout," volunteer Theia Hofstetter said late morning outside Friendship Fire Hose Company in Mount Joy.

“A lot of people did their homework. That’s what they keep telling us. They know who they are voting for. The internet is great for that," volunteer Nancy Koser added.

In the newly created and heavily Democratic 49th state Legislative District, covering southern Lancaster city as well as Lancaster Township and Millersville Borough, two areas that have been represented by Republican lawmakers for years, poll workers reported low turnout and some issues with setup.

Lancaster city council president Ismail “Izzy” Smith-Wade-El and council member Janet Diaz are vying for the Democratic nomination in the 49th, where voters are used to seeing state Rep. Mike Sturla’s name on their ballots. The 16-term legislator is seeking reelection, but his district now covers only the northern half of the city, in addition to parts of Manheim Township and East Petersburg Borough. All of the legislative boundaries have been redrawn to reflect population changes in the once-a-decade census head count.

The winner of the Democratic primary in the 49th will face Republican Anne Rivers, 49, a marketing professional who lives on the 1400 block of Valley Road in Lancaster Township and is uncontested in the GOP primary. In the 96th, only one Republican entered the primary, April Weaver of Manheim Township.

Poll workers at the Crispus Attucks Center on Howard Avenue said they had encountered issues with setup; they had not been able to get in the building Monday night for set-up, and they weren’t ready Tuesday morning when polls opened to two voters because the cords to plug in the voting machines didn’t correspond to the cords. Workers also said they were not provided the “D” cards (for Democrat) that identify which ballot voters will get; only “R” (Republican) were available in the heavily Democrat precinct.

Lancaster County elections officials said they were not aware of the issues and would look into them. They did not respond to follow up calls from LNP | LancasterOnline on Tuesday evening.