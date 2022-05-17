Polls opened in Lancaster County -- and across Pennsylvania -- at 7 a.m., as Republican and Democratic voters nominate candidates for the state Legislature, Congress, U.S. Senate and Pennsylvania governor in the midterm primaries.

In Lancaster County, Republicans will decide contests in two state House primaries and a state Senate race, and Democrats will choose nominees in two city-based House districts.

In two of the three Republican primaries, incumbent lawmakers are trying to fend off challenges from activists who question their support of Act 77 of 2019, which allowed no-excuse absentee ballots. The third GOP primary contest likely will determine the successor to retiring state Rep. Dave Hickernell in northwest Lancaster County.

On the Democratic side, voters in southern Lancaster city, Millersville Borough and Lancaster Township will nominate a candidate in a newly drawn blue district; in northern Lancaster city, Manheim Township and East Petersburg, Democrats will decide whether 16-term Rep. Mike Sturla should move on to the general election.

Turnout has been low and crowds slow so far, several poll workers in the 49th and 98th state Legislative Districts report.

In the 49th As of 9 a.m. at the Crispus Attucks Center in the newly created and heavily Democratic 49th state Legislative District, where council president Ismail “Izzy” Smith-Wade-El and council member Janet Diaz are vying for the Democratic nomination, only six people had come through to vote.

Poll workers also said they had encountered issues with setup; they had not been able to get in the building Monday night for set-up, and they weren’t ready Tuesday morning when polls opened to two voters because the cords to plug in the voting machines didn’t correspond to the cords. Workers also said they were not provided the “D” cards (for Democrat) that identify which ballot voters will get; only “R” (Republican) were available in the heavily Democrat precinct. Lancaster County elections officials said they were not aware of the issues and would look into them.

Voters there are used to seeing Sturla’s name on their ballots. The 16-term legislator is seeking reelection, but his district now covers only the northern half of the city, in addition to parts of Manheim Township and East Petersburg Borough.

All of the legislative boundaries have been redrawn to reflect population changes in the once-a-decade census head count.

The new 49th reaches out into the city’s suburbs, covering Lancaster Township and Millersville Borough, two areas that have been represented by Republican lawmakers for years.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican Anne Rivers, 49, a marketing professional who lives on the 1400 block of Valley Road in Lancaster Township and is uncontested in the GOP primary. At the polling place at King Elementary in the 49th, Smith-Wade-El was casting his vote midmorning. "We are getting a good response from the voters," he said. "This community has not gotten the attention it deserves from any party, so we look forward to turn this around when we win the primary."

Turnout was slow, according to poll workers who were set up in what the described as a dark, oversized "maintenance closet" with our proper ventilation. About 17 people had come through by midmorning. In the 98th

In the newly redrawn 98th state Legislative District, which represents a swath of Lancaster County and parts of Lebanon County, turnout was equally low. Volunteers in Annville, Lebanon County, said voters seemed confused by the number of candidates and that some voters were heading in with pamphlets to explain the candidate options. At the Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church Lodge in Elizabethtown, turnout was steady midmorning. Volunteers said they were happy to see more people voting in-person than over the past few years. “I have been out here since 6:30, and it has been steady since the polls opened at 7," said volunteer Melissa Carment. “I was unsure what to predict for the turnout today. It’s hard to predict, but I’m pleased there’s been no down time. “We really just thank everyone who came out today to vote. No matter who they vote for, it’s good to see the turnout in person compared to the last two years. I had friends come out who haven’t in a while.” “We really just thank everyone who came out today to vote. No matter who they vote for, it’s good to see the turnout in person compared to the last two years. I had friends come out who haven’t in a while.”

At the South Londonderry Community Bible Church and the Campbelltown Volunteer Fire Company, both in the 98th in Lebanon County, poll workers reported slow turnout.

“It’s been a trickle so far,” said Craig Thompson, a Tom Jones campaign volunteer sitting outside the fire company.

"Voters aren't saying too much, but it's a big day,” Tomko said of the energy at the polls. "But it's been really pretty quiet."

The three-way race for the open 98th seat is between Lu Ann Fahndrich, a Mount Joy Borough council member and longtime state House staffer; Jones, a business owner, East Donegal Township supervisor and the Donegal GOP area chairman; and Faith Bucks, the owner of a chiropractic practice and a South Londonderry Township, Lebanon County, supervisor, who is also a former legislative aide. The winner of the GOP primary will face Mark Temons, a West Donegal Township resident whose occupation is listed as construction design.

In South Londonderry Township at the Lawn Fire Company, a poll worker said turnout had been pretty good for a primary and that voters seemed excited about the weather.

Because Pennsylvania’s primaries are “closed,” only voters who are registered Republican or Democrat can participate in their party nomination process.

There are no ballot questions.

Polls close at 8 p.m. You can get real-time updates for the marquee races at lancasteronline.com and results by precinct and race at lancasteronline.com/election.

WHERE DO I VOTE?

If you don’t know where your polling place is, visit vote.pa.gov and click on “Find Your Polling Place.” Enter your home address, and the website will tell you the street address of your polling place and give you directions.

WHAT IF I HAVE PROBLEMS VOTING?

If you have problems at your polling place, call the Lancaster County Board of Elections office at 717-299-8293.You also can stop by the office at 150 N. Queen St., Suite 117. That’s the former Armstrong building at Queen and Chestnut streets, Lancaster.

If you’d like to report a voting problem to the newspaper, call 717-291-8622.

If you’re on Twitter or Facebook, report voting problems or issues using #LancasterVotes.

WHERE CAN I FIND RESULTS?

Check LancasterOnline.com/election after 8 p.m. on Election Day for the latest results in all races on the ballot in Lancaster County.

FIRST-TIME VOTERS

If you are voting in Pennsylvania for the first time or voting at a new precinct for the first time, you must bring one the following approved forms of photo identification if you are voting in person:

Pennsylvania driver’s license or PennDOT ID card.

ID issued by any Commonwealth agency.

ID issued by the U.S. government.

U.S. passport.

U.S. Armed Forces ID.

Student ID.

Employee ID.

NO PHOTO ID?

If you do not have a photo ID, you can use identification without a photo that includes your name and address. Approved forms of nonphoto ID include:

Confirmation issued by the county voter registration office.

Nonphoto ID issued by the Commonwealth.

Nonphoto ID issued by the U.S. government.

Firearm permit.

Current utility bill.

Current bank statement.

Current paycheck.

Government check.

USING A MAIL BALLOT?

Voters who are casting ballots by mail, rather than voting in person, must include postage on the return envelope they received with their ballot. Mail ballots must be received in the elections office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters may deliver their own ballots — state law forbids them from delivering anyone else’s — to the Lancaster County Board of Elections office at 150 N. Queen St., Suite 117, in Lancaster. The elections office is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

