Expanded hunting, updated voting rules and new protections for children and young adults are among the new laws taking effect in Pennsylvania in 2020.

Here’s a rundown on some of the new provisions to watch out for.

Sunday hunting

For the first time since Pennsylvania was a colony, hunters will be able to hunt on select Sundays. Early in the year, the Pennsylvania Game Commission will choose three Sundays for hunting, although the law won’t take effect until late February.

The law allows hunting on one Sunday during deer rifle season, one during deer archery season and another to be determined at the discretion of the Game Commission.

Passage of the controversial bill followed much compromise between sportsmen and the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau. As part of the compromise, the law also strengthens trespassing laws and requires written permission by a landowner for someone to hunt on private property.

Child sexual abuse protections

In November, the Legislature finalized massive changes to how the state handles cases of sexual abuse, after failing to do so in earlier attempts. The changes follow recommendations made by a 2018 statewide grand jury investigation into sexual abuse within the Catholic church.

Changes that will take effect this year include increased penalties for mandated reporters who notice child abuse and continue to fail to report it. Another provision will prohibit the use of nondisclosure agreements that prevent childhood sexual abuse victims from naming their perpetrators or cooperating with law enforcement in sexual abuse claims.

One of the proposed changes will not take affect unless it is passed again by the Legislature in its 2021-22 session and approved in a ballot referendum. It would create a two-year additional period for a person whose statute of limitations expired to take action on instances of childhood sexual abuse.

Elections

Pennsylvania’s election laws got their first major upgrade since they were written more than 80 years ago.

Starting as early as the April 28 presidential primary, voters can mail in an absentee ballot from their homes. All other elections from then on allow voters to mail in their ballots right up until 8 p.m. the day of the election. Pennsylvania residents will also be able to register to vote up to 15 days before an election.

Ballots may look a little different, too. Straight-ticket voting has been removed and voters will have to individually check off each candidate they wish to vote for, instead of just choosing one box to vote “straight ticket.”

The state authorized $90 million to reimburse up to 60 percent of the cost to replace voting machines, which Gov. Tom Wolf mandated all counties do ahead of the presidential election. Lancaster County already purchased its machines and used them in the November 2019 election, so there is no new additional change for 2020.

Smoking age

College-aged smokers, beware: The state and federal governments raised the age to purchase tobacco or vaping products from 18 to 21, set to take effect in July.

In November, the General Assembly voted to raise the age to buy cigarettes and other tobacco products to 21. Then it became federal law on Dec. 20 after President Donald Trump signed an emergency spending bill into which Congress had slipped a provision to raise the legal age to purchase the products to 21, the Seattle Times reported.

Pennsylvania’s new age requirement includes electronic cigarettes and other nicotine products, which are increasingly under scrutiny in the wake of illnesses and deaths that have been reported around the country, mostly involving illegal electronic cigarette products.