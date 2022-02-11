A newly formed white nationalist group is claiming responsibility for white supremacist and antisemitic stickers found at Millersville University and Franklin & Marshall College in early December.

Millersville University police initially suspected that the stickers originated from an anonymous online movement known as the Hundred-Handers. But shortly after the stickers were discovered, a group called the Keystone Nationalist Active Club took credit on social media

Since then, propaganda spread by the group has been documented in more than two dozen instances in central Pennsylvania, including the posting of stickers claiming Jews control society and white people are under attack from Blacks.

Most of the propaganda was found in the York and Lancaster areas. The Keystone Nationalists are also training for physical violence. Videos show members meeting for martial arts training; the videos include text and images that advocate violence between racial groups.

Experts who monitor hate groups say the Keystone Nationalists are part of the “active club” movement, which is focused on moving white nationalists toward real-world activities like physical training and spreading propaganda materials.

“(White nationalist) are really trying to pull people off of the alt-right meme culture and really trying to have more real-world engagement,” Andrea Heymann, associate regional director for the Philadelphia branch of the Anti-Defamation League.

Fascist language and symbols

Some of the group’s propaganda, borrowed from other white supermacist groups like the Hundred-Handers, is overtly antisemitic. One sticker reads, “America is under occupation” over a Star of David.

Other material is less straightforward. Another found at Millersville University reads, “never apologise for being white.”

“When you have statements like this, they don’t cause alarm … but their real intention is that it’s really meant to draw curiosity,” Heymann said.

Though the physical propaganda placed by Keystone Nationalists members often omits easily recognizable fascist symbols and slogans, the group makes ready use of neo-Nazi imagery on social media.

(Story continues below graphic)

One recent video posted by the group showed Nazi flags and marches and was captioned, “who we are and where we come from,” and another shows members giving the Nazi salute. The group’s flag is a variation of the Pennsylvania State flag with the horses replaced with fasces — a symbol dating back to the ancient world showing wooden rods bundled together and was used by Italian fascist leader Benito Mussolini and is now often used instead of the more recognized swastika.

More recently, the group posted videos showing its members meeting for combat training, interspersed with clips of racial violence. A January 17 video shows group members sparring and includes footage of a white teenager beating a Black teen. Another video posted in early February includes a slide titled ”when the White warrior has had enough,” which is followed by clips showing violence against Black people.

European import

Heymann said the movement’s founder, Rob Rundo, was inspired to create active club’s through his experience connecting with neo-Nazi groups in Eastern Europe, where he moved after federal rioting charges were brought against him related to assaults at a 2017 California protest involving a different white supremacist group he co-founded.

“They've been largely inspired by these European MMA, ultranationalist groups,” she said. “Essentially Rundo wants to bring elements of these European groups to fill this gap in the United States right now.”

Like all active clubs, the Keystone Nationalists group operates as an independent cell, a strategy Rundo said was intended to help avoid law enforcement detection and media scrutiny.

But the group may have ties to other hate groups active in Pennsylvania. Their material has been heavily promoted by the Proud Boys, the violent far-right group which has a chapter in central Pennsylvania. Rundo’s media outlet, Media2Rise, also has close ties to the National Justice Party, a white nationalist political movement whose members gathered for a rally in Lancaster County in August 2020.

Leaked chats from Patriot Front, another white nationalist group, showed its members were interested in learning more about the Keystone Nationalists and exploring ties with the group.

Both Millersville University Police and Lititz Borough Police investigated incidents of vandalism by the group. Lititz police were unable to obtain video of the suspects, and Millersville University Police declined to release video it had obtained, citing an active investigation. No charges have been filed.

