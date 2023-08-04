Some senior citizens and people living with disabilities can expect a bigger check from the state next year, thanks in part to the efforts of Lancaster state Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El.

Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a bill Smith-Wade-El co-authored to expand the Property Tax and Rent Rebate Program on Friday, qualifying an additional 170,000 Pennsylvanians for the payments, according to the governor’s office.

About 5,700 more Lancaster County residents are expected to qualify under the new rules, the governor’s office said, tying it with Berks County for the fourth-highest number of new potential applicants in the state.

“I’m thrilled and proud we were able to do this for Pennsylvania’s seniors,” said Smith-Wade-El, a first-term Democrat. “What we have done will take care of our seniors for years to come, and that’s the type of governing people should expect from their lawmakers.”

Under the updated regulations, residents age 65 or older and any person in the state living with a disability earning less than $45,000 a year can receive a reimbursement check for a portion of the rent or property tax they paid the previous year.

The law increased the previous household income cap by $10,000 and raised the maximum possible reimbursement to $1,000 for rebates for 2023 rent and property taxes. Those payments are not expected to be made until July 2024.

“This is the largest targeted tax cut for seniors in nearly two decades in Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said Friday at a signing event for the bill. “And we got it done.”

Rebate Scale for Eligible Pennsylvanians

Annual Household Income ($) Qualified Rebate ($) 0 - 8,000 1,000 8,001 - 15,000 770 15,001 - 18,000 460 18,001 - 45,000 380

The income limit will be linked to the inflation rate in future years, which is an important aspect of the legislation, according to Melissa Ressler, executive director of the retired senior support group Lancaster Downtowners.

She said thousands of senior Pennsylvanians have had their income grow out of the previous limit since it was last raised in 2006 and tying the limit to inflation “makes sense for serving the purposes of the program.”

Making qualifications the same for renters as property tax payers is also a step Ressler said she supported because the costs of property taxes often get “funneled” into the rents charged by landlords.

Shapiro touted the bipartisan support for the bill, which passed the Republican-led Senate unanimously in early July and was approved in the House 197-6. No legislator from Lancaster County opposed the bill.

“I know we live in hyperpolarized, hyper-partisan times, but this is what it looks like when Republicans and Democrats come together to actually get stuff done,” Shapiro said.

State Sen. Scott Martin, a Republican from Martic Township, said he’s “pleased we could come together on this issue and help more of our seniors and people who have disabilities.”

The Department of Revenue began giving out roughly $132 million in 2022 reimbursement checks to more than 280,000 Pennsylvanians in early July. According to the department, more than 14,000 Lancaster County residents claimed a rebate in 2020, the most recent year data is available.

Pennsylvania ranks fifth nationwide for the most people over the age of 65, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Aging. One in every four county residents was over the age of 60 in 2020, according to the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

In June, the Department of Revenue extended the application for the rebates from 2022 rent and property tax payments until the end of this year. Applicants are encouraged to apply online at mypath.pa.gov. The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue website has an instruction video and booklet for applicants to follow.