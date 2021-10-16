Voters in three Lancaster County election districts will have new polling locations on Nov. 2. The districts and the changes are as follows:

LANCASTER CITY: 5th Ward, 3rd Precinct

From: Chestnut Hill Church, 344 W. Chestnut St.

To: Bethany Presbyterian Church, 25 N. West End Ave.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

From: Mountville Borough Hall, 21 E. Main St.

To: St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 100 W. Main St.

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP: Centerville District

From: St. Edward’s Episcopal Church, 2453 Harrisburg Pike.

To: Hempfield Brethren in Christ Church, 2600 Marietta Ave.